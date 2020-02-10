Kobe Bryant Fan calls NBA icon “Superman” after a magical make-a-wish foundation meeting that changed his life | Sport

Kobe Bryant was known for his magic on the field, but the Lakers icon made dreams come true on the field.

A recipient of the Make-a-Wish Foundation recently thought about the kindness he experienced with Bryant almost 20 years ago.

According to CBS, Jeffrey McKenzie, 27, who was born with sickle cell anemia, met Kobe Bryant when he was 8 years old as part of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

McKenzie said, “He had something like that from my Superman. So I just had to meet him. At first I went crazy. I was just astonished.”

Fortunately, Jeffrey McKenzie was able to meet Kobe Bryant on three different occasions.

McKenzie, who is now a broker, said, “I literally look at him as one of my fathers. Like my dad and Kobe Bryant, those are the two best men in my life.” He added, “I hope I have all the girls now. I want to be a girl dad – I want to be there for my daughters the way he was.”

He recently returned to the Staples Center to pay tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation said that Kobe Bryant granted similar wishes to more than 200 children during his NBA career.

The city of Los Angeles will hold a public memorial on February 24 for the death of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center.

