Kobe Bryant explains why he flies in helicopters in heart-rending vid

Kobe Bryant did not fly in a helicopter because he was a celebrity – he flew in because he was a father.

A heartbreaking, surfaced interview with the tragic NBA star shows him the simple reason why he chose to fly everywhere in LA: to catch a few extra minutes with his children.

Chatting with Alex Rodriguez and Dan Katz in December 2018, the Laker legend described how he insisted on picking up his children from school and doing after-school activities with them, which he managed to balance with training, to traffic between practice and his house in Newport Beach “really started to get really bad”.

“I missed a school piece because I was in traffic,” he said. “This thing continued to rise. And I had to think of a way in which I could still train and focus on the craft, but still couldn’t compromise on family time.”

“So then I looked in helicopters and I could go down and back in 15 minutes. And then it started.”

He said his routine was always the same: “Weights early in the morning, kids to school, fly down, practice like crazy, do my extra work, media, all I had to do, fly back, step back into the carpool line , pick up the children. “

“And my wife was like ‘listen, I can pick them up’. I like ‘no no no – I want to do that’.

“Because you know, you have road trips and moments when you don’t see your kids, man. So like every chance I get to see them and spend time with them – even if it’s 20 minutes in the car – I want to Which. “

On Sunday, the 41-year-old was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, when it found its way to a practice session at the Kamba’s Mamba Academy.

