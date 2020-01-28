In front Kobe Bryants On tragic Sunday (January 26th), it was known that he often flew through Los Angeles in his helicopter. Now we learn a bit more about why he used the means of transport.

In an interview with Barstool Sports in 2018 The CorpBryant said traffic in Los Angeles would prevent him from getting to important events.

“The traffic got really, really bad and I was sitting in the traffic and was missing like a school piece because I was in the traffic … I had to find a way to still train and concentrate on the craft but still none Make compromises on family time, ”he said. “Then I looked at helicopters to get back and forth in 15 minutes and then it started.”

Bryant went on to say that his routine then changed and he dropped his children off at school, flew to practice, and then flew back to “get back into the car pool”. He also insisted on his wife Vanessa that he was the one to pick up his children from school.

“You like road trips and times when you don’t see your children,” he said. “So any chance of seeing them, spending time with them – even if it’s 20 minutes in the car – I want that.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Giannaand seven other people were killed yesterday flying a helicopter to the Mamba Academy to practice basketball in nearby Thousand Oaks. The plane crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board. Bryant and his daughter are survived by Vanessa and daughters and sisters Natalia, Bianka and capri,

Take a look at an extract from the Barstool interview below.