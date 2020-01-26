CALABASAS, Ca. (KTLA) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant died after crashing a helicopter on a hill in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 41-year-old was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident at block 4200 of Las Virgenes Road.

TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the accident.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

A helicopter crashed this morning in Calabasas, but the victims have not yet been identified publicly. https://t.co/00fsNod0j5

– Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020

LATEST STORIES:

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash in Calabasas area that leaves no survivors

Three Virginia residents under investigation for a coronavirus; two in central virginia

Giles County woman faces fraud charges after online shopping page investigation

More than 200 people discuss discrimination and the income gap at the Winter Summit Race Dialogue

Near normal weather for late January

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.