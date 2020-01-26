Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, Calif. – Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California, as Local 10 News has confirmed.

Authorities confirmed that nine people were on board when the helicopter crashed near Calabasas this morning, including a pilot. There were no survivors.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also on board, learning Local 10 News.

According to TMZ reports, Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not in the helicopter.

Authorities said the Los Angeles County Fire Department received an emergency call from a potential helicopter just before 10 a.m. local time.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a bush fire due to the crash.

Firefighters said the bushfire and debris field were about a quarter of a mile after the crash.

Authorities are waiting for the coroner’s official confirmation before identifying any of the victims.

Bryant was 41 years old.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and ended his career as one of the best that the game has ever played.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna watch the first half of a college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston (Associated Press)

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was inducted into the NBA at the age of 17 immediately after graduating from high school.

He retired in 2016 and was a five-time NBA champion, two-time MVP in the NBA final and the most successful scorer in Lakers history.

Bryant was voted an NBA record of 18 consecutive NBA All-Star Games. He also won two gold medals when he represented the United States at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

When the news spread, members of the NBA family and many others showed their shock and fear.

Beyond destruction … my big brother … I can’t, I just can’t believe it

– Pau Gasol (@paugasol), January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just beginning an equally significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

I’m shocked. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

– Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Not 8 😞😞🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

– Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

can’t be true … just can’t be

– Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) January 26, 2020

Impressive. 🙏🏼💔😢 Life is fragile. RIP Kobe.

– Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 26, 2020

