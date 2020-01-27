Kobe Bryant dies: bizarre theory goes around on Twitter

Kobe Bryant, the legendary NBA player, made headlines when news of his death in a helicopter crash got around. TMZ has announced that the NBA icon was killed when a Kobe helicopter crashed near Calabasas. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, was with him at the time of the accident. She was one of the victims of the incident. Many, including celebrities, politicians and sportsmen, came and paid tribute to the 41-year-old basketball player.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

The Staples Center, known as Kobe’s second home, was enlightened to him and many artists paid tribute to the LA Lakers player and Gianna (whom everyone lovingly called Gigi). Gigi was an aspiring basketball player, trained by her father. According to some media reports, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to attend a match that the latter was playing. #KobeBryant and # 24ever were in vogue on Twitter with many photos and videos of sharing the late legend. However, one tweet received particular traction. A Twitter handle of the name @dotNoso in 2012 predicted that Kobe Bryant would be killed in a helicopter crash.

Kobe will eventually die in a helicopter crash

– .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The nearly eight-year-old tweet has resurfaced on social media. Many have taken to slamming the person behind the tweet. He later apologized. However, many mocked the Twitter account for making more predictions while others criticized them for their insensitivity to the deceased.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

NBA star and Gianna were flying for a game his daughter was to play when their helicopter crashed, according to US reports. TMZ was the first American media to report that Bryant was among the victims, the mayor of Calabasas later confirming the death of the icon of the Los Angeles Lakers, 41 years old. Bryant’s death sent shockwaves around the world, with other stars and celebrities expressing disbelief at the news.

.