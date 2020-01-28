Kobe Bryant Demise: Dia Mirza bursts into tears at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Watch the video

NBA player Kobe Bryant’s sudden death sent shockwaves around the world. While he had a fan of millions, there were a handful of people who had never watched his games but who felt just as disturbed and upset after hearing the news. Bollywood big names, including Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif also extended their sincere condolences to the loved ones of the late basketball champion. Actor Dia Mirza did not feel any different. Monday, while speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, the starlet burst into tears as she remembered Bryant and his legacy. Mirza spoke about the impact of climate change at the event.

Kobe Bryant

Stating that she felt extremely broken and troubled after Bryant’s death, Mirza said, “Don’t hold back from being an empath. Don’t be afraid to shed your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It’s good. It gives us strength. He does it. And it’s not a performance. “When asked what made her so emotional, Mirza said,” My day has been great. started yesterday. Around 3 am this alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player, whom I followed for a while. “She added:” His helicopter that crashed in California bothered me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days but we are taking care of ourselves. I was upset because my blood pressure was low. “

#WATCH actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking during the “climate emergency” session during the Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, “Don’t hold back from being an empath.” (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9

– ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, were among the nine killed when a helicopter on which they were traveling crashed in misty conditions and caught fire in the hills above Calabasas. Akshay went to Instagram and wrote, “Voiceless … The world has lost a legendary RIP athlete. The” Black Mamba “of basketball, Kobe Bryant with daughter, Gianna, who tragically lost their lives in an accident. helicopter on the way to coach his California girls team yesterday … My heart goes out to their family. Ranveer posted a photo of Bryant playing basketball. He captioned it, “Mamba forever.” Adding to her Instagram story, Katrina posted, “Rip .. shocking … life is precious.”

