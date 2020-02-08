Kobe Bryant: BBC hit with nearly 300 complaints after tribute to star

The news organization was hit with 254 complaints from viewers (Photo: PA)

The BBC has been struck with nearly 300 viewers’ complaints after accidentally broadcasting LeBron James images, while paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The basketball legend was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, which took the lives of all nine people on board.

The tragedy was widely reported, although BBC News came under fire for showing pictures of fellow basketball player LeBron in their tribute package.

After a photo of Kobe and Gianna, the Sunday evening News At Ten showed images of LeBron who defeated Kobe’s career points to become the third highest scoring player in the NBA.

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The news organization was hit with 254 complaints from viewers, according to the figures revealed in their online complaints report.

And while the BBC apologized both online and online at the time, it has since issued a statement explaining how the incident took place.

In tonight’s coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death on #BBCNewsTien, we mistakenly used photos of LeBron James in part of the report. We apologize for this human error that fell below our usual standards for the program.

– Paul Royall (@paulroyall) January 26, 2020

The news organization stated that due to a “last-minute” change and a “tight deadline” it was unable to perform their usual checks before they went to the air.

The statement said: “There was a question mark as to whether some of the photos of Kobe Bryant that the production team had used were subject to rights restrictions (and could not be used by the BBC) and so the team had to make a last-minute change.

“Unfortunately, when they were looking for alternative images, the story that emerged was a story that marked the performance of LeBron James in surpassing Kobe Bryant’s point record showing images of LeBron James instead of Kobe Bryant itself. These were the photos the team used. “

Seven other victims also lost their lives that day (Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty)

Kobe and his daughter lost their lives on January 26 (Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

It went on: “The tight deadline meant that the report was sent without the usual checks before sending.

More: BBC



“The newsreader apologized at the end of the bulletin and the Editor also accepted that this was an error that fell below our usual standards.”

It follows after the BBC also received more than 100 complaints after giving “too much coverage” about Kobe’s death.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa “touched” by Super Bowl tribute after tragic helicopter crash

MORE: LeBron James chooses number 2 for number 24 in Kobe Bryant tribute for his NBA All-Star team