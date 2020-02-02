Kobe Bryant and what it means to be a hurricane in Miami

When it comes to sports teams, I’m very lucky.

My mother was a Jamaican immigrant raised in New York, but the only city team she loved was the Yankees. And for that, I was able to discover 4 pennants in the 90s in my favorite and college sport, baseball.

My father was raised, like me, in Pittsburgh. House of the Steelers and the Penguins. I bleed black and yellow while going through a dominant period of football spanning decades, I had two Super Bowl wins and I cried more than a third. Hall of Fame players were and still are the norm for Steelers alumni. I’m not even really following hockey, but the Penguins forced my hand, giving me 4 of the greatest hockey players of their generation, oh and 5 Stanley Cups.

Canes were the byproduct of love, adopted when I met my wife and her green and orange family. We have had subscriptions for almost 15 years now. I draw from it a history as rich as any university football, or any sport, amateur or professional. Champions were born and raised here.

Shoot, I even have my Jamaican heritage to build on when the Olympics are over.

More than any other sport, however, basketball was king in my house as I grew up. As many times as we applauded the Steelers or shouted at the pinstripes, I remember most of all watching Jordan on a small 5×5 black and white television with my father on the carpet. Or try to imitate Marv Albert with my friends and watch Space Jam with my cousins.

But, I really liked basketball because it was so difficult for me to understand athletically. Baseball came naturally, football was simple, but basketball has always eluded me. So seeing it on television played with such grace by NBA players has always kept me glued to my seat more than other sports.

In Pittsburgh, we didn’t have a professional team. The Pitt Panthers were not on my radar as a teenager. My mom hated the Knicks. The closest team to Pittsburgh was the Cavs, well, apart from the Cavs being the Cavs, Pittsburgher’s HATE Cleveland, FSU style. So I had to choose a team by myself. Really the only choice I have ever made as a sports fan.

It all started with Magic. Not the rookie who dominated the finals, or even the one who faced Cam’s Pistons. But whoever tried to come back. Almost 24 years ago today, Magic returned. His best friend asked everything about him and the rest of the country when he turned out to be HIV positive. And he was determined to prove not only to them, but to the rest of the world that he still had it. That he still had this magic. It was my first story as an outsider, which has always been with me.

Fast forward 7 years, thanks to Nick Van Exel, Pat Riley, Eddie Jones and the injection of Shaq, and we were all introduced to a skinny 17 year old from Philly who would become the biggest legend in my very sporty fandom fortunate.

————————————–

“The most important thing is that you have to let everyone know that you are here and that you are for real. I am not a player who comes and goes. I am not a player who will make a star team once, twice. I’m here to be an all-time great … Once I made that commitment and said, “I want to be the greatest of all time,” the game became everything to me. “

The first thing you saw with Kobe was desire. Not to say that the other players didn’t want him like him or had no spark, but Kobe was just hungry in the eyes, which is rare. Before being an eternal star or winning rings, he seemed to belong. He behaved as if he had been there for years and I think that pissed off his opponents. He was considered a child, so for him to be arrogant towards opponents, he would probably see their best in every game. However, it didn’t matter. In each game, he brought the same dynamism and the same concentration. Possession after possession, match after match, year after year. Championship after championship.

While I loved Magic for her gregarious nature and the tail of the underdog at the end of her career, Kobe was the opposite in a way. He was cool and oppressed to START his career. As an 18-year-old in the NBA, not seen at the time as a top 3 staple like Carmelo or Lebron, Kobe had to separate by being confident and doing more than the next.

The similarities in this regard between Kobe and the hurricanes are strong. The two were talented upstarts. We both thought they were there. The two decided to slap the world in the mouth to prove their belonging, and did so several times. Kobe would have been a perfect Miami hurricane of pure definition. At work, the excitement and the talent of the opponent while taking their heart at the same time.

When I think of Kobe Bryant, and I think of the Miami Hurricanes, the first number that comes to mind is 5. Like in the championships. The two even won a championship in the same year – 2001. Success was always the expectation. The desired result.

The Hurricanes of 83-2003 were a juggernaut. In your face, you rubbed it the wrong way, then called you sweet for it. They revolutionized football for the way they played the sport, how they behaved and how they brought a city to its knees.

Kobe was no different. He was rash, loved the spotlight and didn’t care if you didn’t like him, enemy or teammate. If you didn’t like it, stop it. His game may not have been revolutionary but he was so good at what he did that he went from emulating a great to emulating a great.

As fans, we love the results. We cry on the screen when the big game happens.

Hester against UF.

Kobe against Toronto.

Thrill Hill running through tunnels.

Oop from Kobe to Shaq vs Portland.

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant # 8 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the hoop against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers’ 122-104 victory over the Raptors.

Noah Graham / NBAE photo via Getty Images

We feel like we are playing the lottery after every big win. After each championship. With each championship, expectations tend to grow and appreciation tends to wilt. While the joy and memories of a first championship are bright, the following rings are widening as we demean teams and individuals when they don’t year after year. It is only when the end is in sight that all the appreciation lost during the year comes back in a flash, as we realize that we may have seen the last of the greatness. That what we saw went too quickly for us to really understand what we saw.

For Kobe at least, during his last match, his last gift of brilliance could allow him and allow the fans to share a real moment of gratitude. For a team like the Hurricanes, expectations and failure steal the opportunity for a great team to really get this type of shipment.

Ultimately, and as Kobe said it best:

“Those moments when you get up early and work hard … These moments when you get up late and work hard.” Those moments when you don’t feel like working. You are too tired. You do not want Push yourself, but you do it anyway. It’s actually the dream. ”



It is easily lost to us as fans, when all we want is results. Even on the players, because they want victory more than we think. But as cliché as it may seem, it has always been the journey to greatness that is the price.

The version that leads you to the playoffs.

The grind that leads you to the final.

Ice baths, study sessions, team meetings, small adjustments. The mundane. The monotonous. The trivial. Waiting. This is why big is big. This is why the championships are so big and so pure. Not because you get a trophy or to be in front of thousands of people, but to be justified, verified and validated.

Winning is an assertion that what you did was right.

Kobe understood this, as did many champions. Like Ray Lewis, Jimmy Johnson, Ed Reed and Alonzo Highsmith, Kobe knew that an additional representative or additional treatment would make the difference. He knew that if his opponents were sleeping, he was already winning because he was doing more work while counting the sheep.

“I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. I don’t want to understand you.”

More than anything else, Kobe Bryant was an example of triumph AFTER triumph. It was never won and that’s it. It was always about earning more and earning more everywhere, not just on the field. Life is not at all close to a game, but sport teaches us that we have to succeed gradually when people are not watching. Reach and help as many people as possible. A man’s memorial will tell you if he was able to help a little or a lot. Put your family first. Even when we are not with them, know that they are watching. Know that we must make our peers proud and understand that our young people will become us, good or bad. To be able to look back on your work and be proud, because if you cannot, you will come back to a lot of lost time when tomorrow is never promised.

What we see on stage is the result of what we don’t see behind the curtain.

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 9: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers participates in a post-match interview while his daughter Gianna stands by him after the Lakers’ victory over the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on November 9 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

“When we say it can’t be done, it can’t be done, so we change ourselves. My brain cannot deal with failure. Because if I have to sit there and face myself and say “you’re a failure”, … it’s almost worse than death. “

All that Kobe stood for is what it means to be a Miami hurricane.

#MambaForever.