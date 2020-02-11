Kobe Bryant and his legacy will be NBA All-Star Weekend headline

While NBA All-Star Weekend starts in Chicago on Friday, much of the activity during the three-day event will focus on honoring the legendary Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 outside Los Angeles with seven others.

One of the highlights is the announcement of Bryant’s competition as a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame induction class, which was expected along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, according to the Associated Press.

During his two-decade career, Bryant earned 18 NBA All-Star selections and a record number of four NBA All-Star Game MVP awards.

Team Giannis Antetokounmpo plays Sunday’s All-Star Game with No. 24 on their jerseys, which Bryant wore in the second half of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Team LeBron James bears no. 2, as a tribute to Gianna Bryant and her jersey number. In addition, everyone in the Rising Stars game on Friday, all All-Star Saturday events and the All-Star Game itself, wears a patch with nine stars, one for each of the victims of the helicopter crash.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant talks about meeting Vanessa Bryant for the first time in a heart-melting clip

“I’m looking forward to the time of healing,” Jerry Colangelo, general manager of Basketball, told the AP. “It gives us a chance to focus on the entire class because everyone has a right to their right.”

All-Star weekend will be the first time the NBA community has gathered since Bryant’s death, and it is expected to be emotional because many players were sadly outward when they heard the news about someone who was often worshiped as children.

“I think every player, everyone who has been in the game, was unbelievably hit by the loss of Kobe,” Colangelo said. “A few days after it happened, I was in Dallas for the Hall of Fame committee meeting to look at the candidates to be announced in Chicago and to eventually bring some people to the fore. And what do you think we usually talked about? “

On Monday, a public memorial was held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for a baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keriand their daughter Alyssa. The city of Los Angeles is organizing a public memorial to Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center on February 24.

.