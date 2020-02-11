Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Memorialized In Private Funeral: Report

Two weeks after a helicopter accident killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, the two were reportedly put to rest.

In documents obtained by Extra TV, the two were remembered during a private funeral that took place last Friday in the Pacific View Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.

The NBA champion and his daughter, who dreamed of playing in the WNBA, lost their lives together with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. The two headed for a basketball training session for Gianna.

The news of their private funeral came after details of a public memorial were announced.

According to the LA Times, fans of Bryant will remember the old Los Angeles Laker on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to two sources, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, helped to choose the date for his public memorial, which is a clear sign of his shirt number. The memorial will not contain a procession and will probably end before an already scheduled game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

