Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna are both deceased TMZ. Bryant was 41.

The website reports that the legendary NBA player and one of his four children were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. Five people were confirmed dead in the crash, while investigating the cause of the accident.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and the other three children of the couple; Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Bryant is considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time. During his 20-year tenure with the Lakers, he made 18 All-Star teams. The shocking news comes just after LeBron surpassed James Bryant as # 3 on the all-time NBA score list. In what becomes Kobe’s final tweet, he celebrated James by writing, “Continue to Move the Game Forward @ KingJames. Great Respect My Brother 💪🏾 # 33644.” Kobe’s career totaled 33,643 points.

He also won an Academy Award in 2018 for the short film ‘Dear Basketball’.

As the news sank, athletes, musicians, and other celebrities began sharing their shock and condolences on social media.

We already miss you Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Just broken to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete and a genuinely friendly, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers and compassion to his family. To his entire @ NBA family too.

– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words don’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

– Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No!

– DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

This is currently not real

– Paul Pierce (@ paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

I can’t believe this is real. My God. Oh my God.

– christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Now in the city and nothing feels less important than what we do today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb.

– christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero for many, including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family

– Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Like everyone else, I am amazed and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

This news is heartbreaking. I’m lost for words. Praying for Vanessa and the Bryant family in this sad and difficult time. Rest In Paradise Young Legend. Heaven has received another angel. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kkRwtXa5Yc

– Ciara (@ciara) January 26, 2020

Until now 2020, you are bad.

– Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them

– Mark Cuban (@ mcuban) January 26, 2020

Please do not. Please god no. It can’t be true.

– Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Can not be true.

It just can’t be.

Really really awful.

Rest In Peace Kobe.

– JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

I don’t really believe it … it’s incredible, absolutely not

– Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 26, 2020

Fuuuuccckkk … ugh

– Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 26, 2020

I went to Kobe’s last game … he dropped 60 points on 50 shots to deliver the Lakers 101-96 win to a raw Staples Center … we went wild !! Thank you very much for some great memories Black Mamba .. condolences to his family, especially Vanessa and his daughters #ripkobe pic.twitter.com/Cj5526iTTR

– Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 26, 2020

Life is so fragile. My prayers and thoughts with the Bryant family and good friends. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 Rest In Peace Kobe.

– Apolo Anton Ohno (@ApoloOhno) January 26, 2020

My💔Ga on family, friends and fans of Kobe. It is SO HARD to deal with the death of a great star because we feel we have known them personally. Koby Bryant was a great athlete and the whole of America will feel his loss.

The 🌎 has lost a bright light ✨🌟✨.

– Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe.

– Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Absolutely devastating. My heart is with the entire Kobe family. 💔

– Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 26, 2020

Fuckin awful 😪

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

OMG. First heard about the crash near where we live.

Now hear that it’s Kobe Bryant. Who else are the others with him? Such a pity. Shocked.

Compassion with his family, loved ones and all his fans. 😢 https://t.co/PiE4rfWTDG

– Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 26, 2020

So awful. 41 years old.

My condolences go to the families of Kobe Bryant and all those on board. https://t.co/wJYVMKDwjn

– Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 26, 2020

The collective feeling that this really cannot be true, testifies to the enormous impact of Kobe. He is a legend. A giant. It does not seem possible that these things can happen to legends. Heartbreaking. Let’s be nice and respect the privacy of his family. 💛💜💛💜💛

– Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 26, 2020

I’m literally shocked. Send prayers and love to Kobe’s family, especially Vanessa and their four daughters.

– Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 26, 2020