NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, and daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The Bryants were among the five people who died in the accident. There were no survivors. The group was on its way to a basketball game.

The local police did not give a reason for the accident.

Los Angeles Laker’s retirement death just a day after his death James Lebron for third place in the NBA record book for the all-time score. Saturday night, Bryant tweeted his congratulations to James.

The 6’6 ”forward entered the NBA straight out of high school. At the time, he was the youngest player in the NBA in 1996.

In 2004, he was charged by a woman with rape, but the charges were later dropped when the woman refused to testify.

