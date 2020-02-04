Kobe Bryant: 911 calls from helicopter crash released

Tragic 911 calls from the day of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash in Calabasas have been released.

Audio transcripts show how residents of the exclusive neighborhood reported a helicopter that disappeared from the sky and the burning wreck on the ground.

At the time, nobody realized who was on board. It later turned out that the aircraft belonged to the former LA Laker star Bryant and carried him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“I can hear this plane,” a man told the sender, according to the audio obtained by ABC 15 Arizona.

“We couldn’t see it and then we only heard a thump and a dead sound. Then I can see the flames. “

Another man saw the helicopter disappear from the sky.

read more

“I just heard a helicopter fly over me,” he said. “It went over my head, it’s thick in the clouds and then I heard a pop and it stopped immediately.”

The calls were released when the authorities started dismantling a massive fan-generated monument by Kobe Bryant across the street from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

All items that are left behind are cataloged at their request and given to the Bryant family.

.