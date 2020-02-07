Knives Out to Return with a Sequel

2019 saw the release of some of the best movies, both in movie theaters and in streaming giants like Netflix. Many of these won several nominations in the awards season that began in January. Similarly, the most favorite whodunit movie of 2019 was undoubtedly Knives Out, starring Chris Evans and many others. Now, it has been confirmed by the film’s production banner, Lionsgate, that the movie will return for a sequel.

According to Variety, two of the main executives of the production banner have confirmed the news. CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group president Joe Drake were at a conference call with Wall Street analysts where they shared that the studio is planning to start production for another Knives Out movie and for John Wick 4. The latter It has already been dated for May 21. , Launch 2021. Jon said Knives Out will soon break $ 300 million at the global box office and also received a trio of Golden Globe nominations. The film’s writer and director, Rian Johnson, also received an Oscar nomination at the Best Original Screenplay category for the murder mystery, starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas along with Chris.

Jon added that the film “serves as additional proof that franchises can arise from any of our content verticals.” On the other hand, Rian hinted in several interviews that he wanted to make a sequel with Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc, investigating a new case. . Knives Out was credited as one of the main contributors to Lionsgate’s revenues and operating revenues above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter ending December 31. The film’s production banner also experienced a 30% revenue increase to $ 473.9 million with a $ 49 million segment gain thanks to Knives Out and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

