Knights of the Old Republic are developing new?

A new rumor has it that EA is working on a remake / re-imaging of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Could it be released in 2021?

Last October, Electronic Arts Publishing announced that there were some “Star Wars articles” in the works that could be published in “(Fiscal Year 22) or maybe earlier.” In other words, expect a new Star Wars game sometime in early April 2021 through March 2022.

We don’t know what this new Star Wars game will look like. However, a new report suggests that it could be a remake of the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Cinelinx claims (citing two unnamed sources) that a remake of the popular role-playing game is currently being developed at EA.

Unfortunately there is not much more to do. One source says that it is a remake of the classic from 2003, while a second actually calls it more of a “sequel,” and explains that it contains elements from the Knights of the Old Republic from 2003 and the sequel from 2004, Knights of the Old Republic , is included II – The Sith Lords, with the aim of integrating these stories into the current canon.

Lucasfilm’s president, Kathleen Kennedy, previously said they were “developing something to watch” when asked about Knights of the Old Republic, but many interpreted this as some kind of TV show or film. Your vague statement gives this rumor some credibility.

EA is currently working on updating Star Wars Battlefront II, which has come a long way since its launch in 2017. The publisher has also completed the successful release of Respawn Entertainments Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A continuation of the critically acclaimed single-player action adventure is expected to glow green at some point (if it hasn’t already), but it sounds like this remake / continuation of Knights of the Old Republic could come first.

