Knights and Bikes, a charming co-op action adventure, will be released in February

Knights and Bikes, a single player or co-op action adventure by developer Foam Sword and publisher Double Fine, will be heading to Nintendo Switch on February 6th and there will be a very punk trailer. The game, previously released on PlayStation 4 and Steam in August 2019, has been well received. Now it’s Nintendo’s turn to play Lancelot on bicycles and save the country from various colorful oddities and treasure hunts.

Check out the frenetic art style and taste of the game below. It may not be easy to say how hectic everything is, but according to Foam Sword, knights and bikes are inspired by games from the SNES era such as Secret of Mana and EarthBound. Last but not least, it’s also inspired by the Goonies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2owAcTsTK0 [/ embed]

Knights and Bikes takes place on the fictional British island of Penfurzy in the 1980s, and the protagonists of the young girls Nessa and Demelza are looking for a “legendary lost treasure” in a coming-of-age story. As for the actual gameplay, you will “fill the pockets with trinkets and trade them for upgrades when they are at risk to face threats directly” and you will get various strange items like frisbees, water balloons, including video game controllers and a reinforced one boom box.

Order Knights and Bikes from Nintendo Switch eShop before release on February 6th for a 10% discount. So the price is $ 17.99 instead of $ 19.99. If you like 80s stories or 90s video games, this may be the indie game for you. This works twice when you have a friend to play with.

[Source / PR]