Knicks owner James Dolan announces that he will not sell the team

Major changes are coming for the New York Knicks. Unfortunately for the fan base, owner James Dolan announced that he has no plans to sell the team.

Dolan responded on Thursday with reports that the team will soon be hiring LeBron James’s former agent Leon Rose as his new head of basketball activities. In a statement, Dolan said he is still looking for a new president for Knicks’ basketball operations, but made it clear that he will not sell the Knicks.

New York broke up on Tuesday with team president Steve Mills. Mills joined the Knicks in 2013 as executive vice president and general manager and was subsequently promoted to president in 2017.

The Knicks have not been to the play-offs since the 2012-2013 season, and after routinely missing the best free agents, Dolan finally decided to go in another direction. Given the history of respected basketball spirits going to New York and clashing with Dolan before they finally leave, the Knicks can stay in trouble until something bigger changes.