Knicks makes former LeBron James agent Leon Rose president of Basketball Operations

The New York Knicks are reportedly turning to agent Leon Rose to replace Steve Mills as president of Basketball Operations, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Knicks and player agent Leon Rose of CAA are approaching deal to make him new head of basketball operations, sources from the competition say @ TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Rose was the famous agent of LeBron James from 2005-12, and he has represented countless top NBA stars in the past.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the report and added some analysis, noting that the Knicks “seem to adopt a model that has gained popularity” with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors leading the way.

Knicks adopts a model that has become popular with the successes of Bob Myers (Warriors) and Rob Pelinka (Lakers). Rose has been one of the top basketball agents for years, including clients such as Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Carmelo Anthony. https://t.co/ONrcIu9k2U

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Knicks were reportedly also interested in B.J. Armstrong, the triple champion who, among other things, became agent for the position.