Klobuchar is riding a post-debate peak – for an amount of $ 2.5 million – mother Jones

Amy Klobuchar, on a whirlwind of the Friday-democratic presidential debate, has since raised $ 2.5 million. The senator from Minnesota brought the news about her fundraising campaign to a large audience in New Hampshire on Sunday, two days earlier than the first election.

The crowd at the get-out-the-vote meeting in Manchester was large – with at least five hundred supporters filling a large room to capacity at Southern New Hampshire University – and the crowd was excited, but the biggest cheers were not for promises of a new liberal agenda. The public wanted to hear about electability, moderation and bipartisanship. In fact, the biggest cheers of the afternoon were praise from Mitt Romney and his vote for accusation. The enthusiasm of the crowd for the former GOP presidential candidate even seemed to surprise Klobuchar.

“The world is upside down and that says it all,” she laughed.

Her moderate message, however, was a hit. “I don’t always see things in extremes,” she said, in a different audience-oriented setting. “If you are tired of the extremes, you have a home with me.”

Klobuchar did not fire other candidates by name, but she was blunt in her assessment that some of her rivals promised too much, such as free tuition for everyone. Klobuchar explained its platform for supporting free tuition for one and two-year college programs and reducing, but not eliminating, the costs of four-year colleges as a matter of caution and necessity.

“Sorry, we have no shortage of sports marketing degrees,” she told the crowd. “We have a shortage of plumbers.”

Klobuchar’s Friday night debate performance demonstrably gave her the juice to make such jabs. The $ 2.5 million she has collected over the past two days is a huge number for her: she has raised $ 28.8 million throughout her campaign, and has only spent $ 11 in the last three months. 4 million raised. It was a boost she told the crowd allowed her to keep fighting in South Carolina and Nevada.

She constantly referred to her debate performance in Manchester, and for some members of the public, the prospect of a debate on Trump by Klobuchar seemed to be one of the greater reasons for their support.

“I think she would destroy Trump in a debate,” said Vin Sylvia, who had traveled from Massachusetts to see Klobuchar.

Heather Webster said she had considered Biden, but he had disappointed her in the debate.

“I leaned toward him until Friday,” she said, before Klobuchar entered the stage. “I just don’t feel good in his debate style. But there is something about her self-confidence.”