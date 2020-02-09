Klobuchar insists on continuing to defy expectations in the campaign

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called her 2015 memoir “The Senator Next Door,” but in New Hampshire her rivals are two congress colleagues who actually come from neighboring states.

Klobuchar was far behind most of the year, not just Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, but also former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg. Stimulated by a strong discussion and a lot of money, she enters the last days before the primary self-assured momentum of Tuesday is at her side.

“We have exceeded expectations in Iowa, we are going to the Nevada debate stage. I think many people have written me off a few times, and every time we have defied them. And in New Hampshire there is absolutely no doubt that we are seeing a rise, “she told The Associated Press after a rally in Manchester on Sunday. “It feels good.”

Klobuchar has been struggling for much of the past year for attention and fundraising, along with half a dozen lower candidates. Fifth place in Iowa, adjacent to her home state, might have been a death knell for other candidates, but she benefited from confusion about the results and extremely low expectations to move on to New Hampshire.

On Sunday, her staff initially set about 250 seats for her rally at Southern New Hampshire University and then scrambled to remove most of them to accommodate more than 700 people. Klobuchar had spent the morning stopping by various diners and predicted such efforts to reach all voters would pay off.

“I know this is grassroots territory where they listen to candidates,” said Klobuchar, who admitted that she had “competitive feelings” about her rivals on the campaign track while she and other senators were in Washington for the deposition process against President Donald Trump.

“But now I am there and I stand in every corner,” she said.

Annie Merrill wore a green scarf in Durham on Saturday that corresponded to Klobuchar’s campaign signs, but said she hadn’t decided yet.

“I love her way of doing things. She is gentle, yet powerful, and I think that’s what we need, “said Merrill, a retired human resources manager in her 70s. But she is also considering Buttigieg and says that electability weighs heavily on her choice.

“I don’t like to say this, but I have to beat Donald Trump. I don’t want to choose just about one person, but it’s pretty important, “she said.

But Paul Burkett, 54, a Bow attorney, said he had finished being a “tactical voter” and instead supported Klobuchar simply because she would be the best president.

“I don’t think she’s coming in first or second, but the third is within reach. And I really think there are three tickets from New Hampshire, considering what happened in Iowa and the political science experiment Michael Bloomberg is running,” he said .

During much of the race, Klobuchar lagged behind fundraising and had just under $ 5 million in reserve at the end of 2019. But after Friday’s debate, she recorded more than $ 2 million in less than two days, a lifeline that will allow her to continue in competitions.

“We have everything to go to Nevada and beyond, but I need you for that,” Klobuchar told supporters in Manchester. “So please give me your vote, give me your help, let’s go broke, let’s burst this situation in the next two days, and we’ll do well in New Hampshire!”

Her debate included a hard removal from Buttigieg and she continued to express concern about his lack of experience when a reporter asked her about him on Sunday.

“Shouldn’t we take a step back and look at who has the experience to lead, especially if we now have a brand new one at the White House? Maybe we should look at who can actually work with Congress, across the aisle, not just have a talk, say it well, but actually get it done, “she said.

Klobuchar refused to say what she thought would be “good” in New Hampshire, but supporter Cheryl Archambault hopes for third or even second place.

Archambault, 62, said that she had initially preferred Biden, but later began to lean toward Klobuchar. The senator’s debate performance has confirmed her decision, she said.

“She’s real. She’s not going to sell you a bag of goods she’s not going to deliver. I hear from her so loud and clear,” she said.

Associated Press writers Brian Slodysko in Washington and Steve Peoples in Hanover, N.H., contributed to this report.

