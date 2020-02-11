Klobuchar faces serious questions in the case of a youth lift

NEW YORK, N.Y. – While voters were on their way to the polls in New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar received targeted questions on Tuesday about her oversight of a high-profile murder case in which a black teenager was sentenced to life imprisonment following a poor police investigation.

“I mean, how do you defend such a thing against someone like me who is the mother of a black boy, a black teenager?” Asked Sunny Hostin, co-host of the ABC show “The View”. “This case would be my worst nightmare.”

Klobuchar, a Senator from Minnesota who drew enthusiastic crowds after her Friday night debate, said, “In that case, all the evidence must be judged immediately. The past evidence and also any new evidence.”

The switch back and forth between Hostin and Klobuchar, the former prosecutor in Minneapolis, involved an investigation by the Associated Press into the Myon Burrell case. Burrell was 16 when he was arrested in 2002 in the death of an 11-year-old African American girl, killed by a stray bullet while doing her homework.

No guns, fingerprints or DNA were ever recovered, and the Burrell case was based on the testimony of a teenage rival who offered conflicting stories to identify the trigger man, who stood 20 meters away, usually behind a wall, the AP reported .

The AP also discovered dubious police tactics in the case, including an investigator who offered cash for information, and interviewed a prisoner who said he was the trigger and that Burrell was not on the scene when Tyesha Edwards was shot and killed.

Klobuchar, whose office has prosecuted the case, raised the matter during her political career – even during her 2020 presidential campaign – as an example of how she helped find justice for victims of violence.

Following the AP’s story, Klobuchar said that evidence in the case had to be reviewed. But her exchange with Hostin was extremely heated and took place at a crucial moment in her candidacy.

“You are an American senator now,” said Hostin. “You are a powerful woman. What are you planning to do to rectify this?”

Klobuchar replied: “It must be revised. Sunny, I think you know that I care so much about justice, and this case needs to be reviewed. “

McDowell reported from Minneapolis.

This story has been corrected to show “The View” on ABC, not on CBS.

