Klobuchar alley in New Hampshire. Can she make it count?

CONCORD, N.H. – It took a year of campaigning, countless straw reasoning and a particularly strong evening on the debate for the little-known Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar to break into the summit of the 2020 campaign in New Hampshire.

Now she has less than two weeks to make it count.

The Minnesota senator on Tuesday immediately worked to turn her better-than-expected night into sufficient speed to be competitive in the next Nevada and beyond. For Klobuchar, that means consolidating the established order and moderate voters, tracing black and Latino democrats and introducing themselves to almost everyone.

“Hello, America!” She screamed over a cheering crowd at a campaign party in Concord as she was on her way to finishing in third place. “I’m Amy Klobuchar, and I’ll beat Donald Trump.”

Third place ended as a victory for a candidate who spent a large part of the campaign on being in the ‘top five’ of the busy field. Klobuchar used the moment to put her no-nonsense call in the spotlight. She spoke about growing up the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, becoming the first female senator from Minnesota and defying expectations in the 2020 race. She promised to bring her green campaign bus to Nevada and the whole country and to win the nomination.

The senator seemed to benefit on Tuesday from the sliding support of former vice president Joe Biden, who picked up moderate and conservative voters in search of an alternative to liberal senator Bernie Sanders, the winner of New Hampshire, and the rejection of political newcomer and second place final Pete Buttigieg.

But the search for Klobuchar is still a climb up. The senator concentrated almost all of her time and campaign resources in Iowa and New Hampshire and only built backup operations in the states that follow the primary calendar. She has been poorly questioned among minority voters, a major obstacle in more different states such as Nevada and South Carolina. Although she is likely to see a support, a wave of donations and new media attention, Klobuchar’s challenge is to set up the infrastructure to take advantage of her moment.

She starts from behind. The Nevada team at Klobuchar was hired only last fall and counted less than a dozen until last week’s campaign redeployed Iowa staff and delivered them about 30 people on site. Sanders, who essentially tied Buttigieg in Iowa, has been organizing in Nevada since April 2019 and has more than 250 employees in the state. Biden has more than 80, Buttigieg has more than 65 and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has more than 50.

Klobuchar now hopes that the profession that worked for her in New Hampshire on February 22 will have a similar impact in Nevada. The three-term senator campaigned as someone who even won in conservative areas and who could get support from Democrats, independents, and dissatisfied republicans to defeat Trump. She also refers to her reputation for getting things done in Washington and states that proposals like ‘Medicare for All’, supported by Sanders and Warren, are non-starters in the Senate.

But it was Klobuchar’s debate performance that seemed to have the biggest impact on her show on Tuesday. More than half of Klobuchar supporters have made a decision in recent days, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,000 Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, conducted by NORC at the Associated Press by the University of Chicago.

Klobuchar attacked Buttigieg and delivered a passionate closing promise to fight for voters who do not feel seen or heard by politicians in Washington.

Those selling arguments helped convince voters such as Linda Muchemore, a retired from Greenland, New Hampshire, who settled at Klobuchar last week after bowing to Warren.

Klobuchar’s record in the Senate “spoke to me about someone who might cure the hostility we have,” Muchemore said. “I discovered that I am not as liberal as I thought I was. Those moderate plans that Amy told me more than those of Elizabeth, more radical, Bernie plans.”

Klobuchar’s late wave over Warren was a surprising turn in the race. Warren, from neighboring Massachusetts, has taken the lead in the elections, but both women are struggling to convince voters that a woman can win. On Tuesday night, Warren Klobuchar congratulated – “my friend and colleague” – and noted how wrong experts are “when they count us down.”

Klobuchar responded shortly afterwards to ‘my friend Elizabeth’.

“People told me just as they told her they didn’t think a woman could be elected,” she said. “In my case it was elected in the US Senate. No woman had ever done it before. But I came back, I defied expectations and I won.”

During much of the race, Klobuchar remained behind in the rest of the fundraising and had just under $ 5 million in reserve at the end of 2019 – much less than all other leading contenders. Her goal from Friday’s debate was to raise $ 1 million, a lifeline that she could use to continue with competitions. She reached that amount quickly and to her own surprise she doubled it within 24 hours. By Tuesday, her campaign said the amount had risen to $ 4 million – and was still going up.

That post-debate pull is in line with the $ 4 million that Buttigieg raised in the days after landing at the top, along with Sanders, in the Iowa caucuses last week. The money will help to pay ads in Nevada and South Carolina, which are in the first week after Nevada, and to strengthen the campaign in the “Super Tuesday” matches of March 3, when the largest number of delegates are picked up date on the calendar of the Democrats.

Unlike the other leading contenders in the race, Klobuchar is the only candidate who does not receive extra help from a super PAC or an external group, who can collect and spend unlimited amounts as long as they do not coordinate advertising spending decisions with the candidate that they support.

In contrast, a super-PAC called Unite the County has spent more than $ 6 million on advertisements that reinforce Biden’s message. The VoteVets group has spent at least $ 1.6 million on ads that support Buttigieg, according to the Federal Election Commission. Sanders has also received support from a network of ‘dark money’ non-profit organizations that do not have to disclose their donors and only have to publish full spending figures after the elections. And Warren is supported by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which does not manage a super PAC to support it, but serves as a surrogate voice and routinely attacks Buttigieg and Biden.

Much of Klobuchar’s support, meanwhile, comes from donors in her home state of Minnesota, who account for the lion’s share of her presidential fundraising, according to campaign financing announcements, which only provide information about donors who give more than $ 200. She also supplemented her presidential run with a $ 3.5 million transfer from her senate campaign account, records show.

Klobuchar is scheduled for Thursday in Nevada when she will participate in a town hall sponsored by the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press reporters Brian Slodysko and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington and Michelle Price in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

