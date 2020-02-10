Kkusum’s famous actress, Nausheen Ali Sardar, starts working in the class of 2020!

Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar, who is currently seen in the recently launched 2020 Series web series, is happy to explore digital space.

“Each media has its own spectators. When I work for TV I don’t experiment much and try to interpret characters that everyone might like. But with the web and the movies, I feel there are more possibilities for experimentation. So I am currently exploring digital space and enjoying it.

“In the Class of 2020, I play a different character and I feel it is important for an artist to push his limits to grow,” Nausheen said.

Nausheen became the familiar name with his Kkusum program, which was developed between 2001 and 2005.

Class of 2020 is a youth show, which also features actors Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande. The program is broadcast on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

