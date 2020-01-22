Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill & More Set To Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute At 2020 Grammy Awards

Roommates, the 2020 Grammy Awards are just days away and there are many things to look forward to the biggest night of music – and Nipsey Hussle’s long-awaited tribute is one of them. The performers’ line-up for its awards has been announced and it is a great mix of gospel, hip hop and R&B.

When it was first announced that Nipsey Hussle would receive a special award at this year’s Grammy Awards, many immediately began to think who would be apart of it. Well, the wait is over since the official line-up has been announced. Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG are all set for the recognition performance.

The award was also special as Nipsey was nominated for three Grammys at this year’s ceremony. He received a posthumous nomination in the categories, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks In The Middle” and Best Rap / Sung Performance for his annoyance with DJ Khaled, “Higher.”

In an official statement about the awards, Grammy Awards creator Ken Ehrlich said:

“An activist, businessman and rapper, Nipsey Hussle has a lasting impact on not only his community, but also his culture. There is no denying the influence he and his legacy will have on future generations. is honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay homage to his many musical contributions. It will surely be a memorable performance. “

You can catch the Grammys live on Sunday, January 26 starting at 8pm on CBS.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

