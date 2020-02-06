Kirk Douglas rose from poverty and became a king of Hollywood

NEW YORK, N.Y. – He was born Issur Danielovitch, the son of a ragman. He died Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood king.

Douglas, the muscular stormy actor with the dimples in the chin, experienced an epic American story of reinvention and perseverance, from the wealth he acquired and risked to the parts he took on and the limits he defied. One of the most popular, versatile and recognizable leading men of the 20th century, he could put himself in a role or a favorite business as powerful as he wanted himself out of poverty.

Douglas, who died on Wednesday at 103, was a force for change and a symbol of endurance. He is now remembered as a final link to a so-called ‘Golden Age’, the father of Oscar winner Michael Douglas and a man almost as old as the industry itself. But in his prime, he represented a new kind of performer, more independent and adventurous than Clark Gable, Spencer Tracy and other greats from the 1930s and 1940s, and more willing to give his opinion.

His career began at the height of the power of the studios and ended in a more diverse, decentralized age that he helped bring about.

When he reached stardom after the Second World War, he probably played cads (the film producer in “Bad and the Beautiful”, the journalist in “Ace in the Hole”) if he was suitable for the hero-slave in “Spartacus,” just as alert for the company and for the camera. He produced his own films at a time when most movie stars were happy to act and worked with an enviable series of directors, from a young Stanley Kubrick to a middle-aged John Huston, from a genius of noir such as Jacques Tourneur to such a master satirists such as Billy Wilder and Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

Acting served as an escape and as a confession. His favorite among dozens of films was the contemporary Western ‘Lonely are the Brave’, which came out in 1962 and contained a dialogue that Douglas called the most personal that he ever spoke: “I am a loner deep down.”

He never won a competitive Oscar, but he received an honor, along with a lifetime performance award from the American Film Institute, an honorary Golden Globe and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

His status came in part from his role in the collapse of the Hollywood blacklist, which halted and destroyed the career of writers suspected of pro-communist activities or sympathies.

By the end of the 1950s, the use of banned writers was well known in the industry, but not to the general public. Douglas, who had reluctantly signed a loyalty oath years earlier to get the lead in “Lust for Life”, delivered a crucial blow when he openly blacklisted Oscar winner Dalton Trumbo for his script work on “Spartacus”, the Roman epic about a slave revolt released in 1960. (A few months earlier, Otto Preminger had announced that Trumbo’s name would appear on the credits for “Exodus,” but “Spartacus” came out first.)

“Everyone advised me not to do it because you can no longer work in this city and such. But I was young enough to say hell with it, “said Douglas, who was occasionally criticized for having earned too much credit for blacklisting, and said in an interview with The Associated Press about” Spartacus “in 2011.” I think if I were much older, I would have been too conservative: “Why should I stick my neck out?”

The most famous words in a Douglas movie were said about him, not by him, in “Spartacus.” Roman officials tell a meeting of slaves that their lives are spared if they identify their leader. As Douglas ascends, a growing choir of slaves jumps up and shouts: “I am Spartacus!” Douglas stands in silence, a tear rolls over his face.

Life played no role. His outbursts frightened both colleagues and family members. He was compulsive to prepare for films and a supreme patient on camera, whether he was crucified with a pair of scissors in Wilder’s “Ace in the Hole” or in “Spartacus.”

Critic David Thomson called Douglas “the manic-depressive under Hollywood stars, busy for one minute with plot, dialogue and actresses with the cheerful appetite of a man who has just been liberated from Siberia, at other times writhing not only in agony but mutilation and mutilation a convincingly terrible death. “

While filming “Lust for Life”, he was so entangled in Vincent van Gogh that he was afraid of committing suicide.

Douglas told in his memoirs that John Wayne yelled at him because he “played such a role.”

“We have to play strong, tough characters. Not those weak queers, “Wayne said.

Douglas replied: “Hey John, I’m an actor. I like to play interesting roles. It’s all made up, John. It is not real. You are not really John Wayne, you know. “”

Issur Danielovitch was born in 1916 into an impoverished Jewish family in Amsterdam, New York. His name evolved over time. He called himself Isidore Demsky until he graduated from St. Lawrence University. He took the name Kirk Douglas as he made his way through the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and chose “Douglas” because he wanted his surname to still begin with “D” and “Kirk” because of the harsh, whimsical sound of the “K.”

Douglas was already in kindergarten when he recited a poem about the red robin of spring. He was a star in high school, and in college he wrestled and built the body that was shown in many of his films. He was determined to hitch a ride to St. Lawrence and convince the dean to approve a student loan. And he was hard. One of his strongest childhood memories was that he threw a spoon of hot tea into the face of his intimidating father.

“I’ve never done anything so brave in a movie,” he wrote later.

Beginning in 1941, Douglas won a number of small roles on Broadway, served briefly with the Navy and received a major Hollywood break when an old New York friend, Lauren Bacall, recommended playing opposite Barbara Stanwyck in “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers ”

He received more attention as a tough guy in the classic film noir ‘Out of the Past’ from 1947, although a more typical role as a school teacher was in Mankiewicz’s Oscar-winning ‘A Letter to Three Wives’. His real breakthrough came as an unscrupulous boxer in 1949’s ‘Champion’, a low-budget film produced by a then little-known Stanley Kramer who discredited his agents.

“With terrible warnings about my career and my future, they gave me up and wrote me off as just another crazy New York actor who didn’t know what he was doing,” Douglas recalled in his memoir, “The Ragman’s Son,” published in 1988.

He longed for creative control and “Champion” was followed by a series of successes that gave him the power to form Bryna Productions (named after his mother) in 1955, and a second company later. Many of his films, such as Kubrick’s “Paths of Glory,” “The Vikings”, “Spartacus” and “Seven Days in May” were produced by his companies. Other highlights were the acclaimed crime drama “Detective Story” and the Oscar-winning adaptation of the “20,000 competitions by Jules Verne” Under the Sea. ”

Douglas lived very much like a movie star, or even a king, in the pre-MeToo era. Marriage and other obligations do not prevent him from being romantically connected to many of his female co-stars, including Gene Tierney, Patricia Neal and Marlene Dietrich. He recalled that he played Ann Sothern’s husband in “A Letter to Three Wives” and how he and the actress “rehearsed the relationship offstage.”

Speaking to The Associated Press about Douglas in December 2016, less than a year before the # MeToo movement started, actress and dancer Neile Adams said warmly of her friend: “You couldn’t sit next to him without his hand over your leg crawls. ”

His first marriage, with Diana Dill, ended in 1951. Three years later he married Anne Buydens, whom he met in Paris while filming “Act of Love” (and eagerly pursued a young Italian actress) and she was a publicist .

He would later owe his whole life to Anne, with whom he had been married for more than 60 years, despite the recognized tension about his infidelity.

In 1958, the film producer Michael Todd, then the husband of Elizabeth Taylor, offered the actor a ride on his private jet. Douglas’s wife insisted that he should not go, worry about a private plane, and finally he admitted. The plane crashed and killed everyone on board.

Douglas had two children with each of his wives and all went into show business, contrary to their father’s advice. Besides Michael, it is Joel and Peter, both producers, and Eric, an actor with various film credits who died of an overdose of drugs in 2004.

Later generations have come to know Michael well. Michael Douglas not only flourished in Hollywood, but beat his father to the Oscars with a project his father had first wished for. Kirk Douglas tried for years to make a film from the cult novel of Ken Kesey “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. In the 1970s, he gave up and let Michael try.

The younger Douglas produced a classic with Jack Nicholson as a rebel Randle Patrick McMurphy (the role that Kirk Douglas wanted to play) and dominated the Oscars, winning for best photo, director, actor, actress and screenplay.

“My father played his disappointment over that pretty well,” Michael Douglas later told Vanity Fair. “I have to remind him that I have shared part of my back-end (credit) production with him, so in the end he made more money on that film than he had on another photo.”

“And I’d like to give back every penny if I could have played that role,” replied the older Douglas.

When his film career faded, Douglas turned to other media. In the 1970s and 1980s, he made several remarkable television films, including “Victory at Entebbe” and “Amos.” His film credits in the 70s and 80s include De Palma’s ‘The Fury’ and a comedy ‘Tough Guys’. that co-starred Burt Lancaster, his old friend who previously appeared with Douglas in “Seven Days in May”, “Gunfight at the OK Corral” and other films.

A stroke in 1996 seemed to end his film career, but Douglas came back three years later with “Diamonds,” which he made after struggling to overcome speech problems.

“I never thought I’d make another movie unless silent movies came back,” he joked.

He would say that he became more reflective in his 70s, especially after a helicopter crash in 1991 in which two other passengers were killed, and a fruitful writing career began. His books include ‘The Ragman’s Son’, the novels ‘Dance With the Devil’ and ‘The Gift’ and a short work about making ‘Spartacus’.

Douglas was also one of Hollywood’s leading philanthropists. The Douglas Foundation, which he founded with Anne Douglas, has donated millions to a wide range of institutions, from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to the Motion Picture & Television Fund. In 2015, the foundation granted the Kirk Douglas Fellowship – a 2-year scholarship for full education – to the American Film Institute.

In 2003 Douglas worked with his son Michael; Cameron Douglas, the 24-year-old son of Michael; and ex-wife Diana Douglas, Michael’s mother, for ‘It Runs in the Family’, a comical drama with a few excavations about the parenthood of the older Douglas.

In March 2009, he appeared in a one-man program, “Before I Forget,” about his life and famous friends. The four-night show at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City was sold out.

“You know, I never wanted to be a film actor,” Douglas told AP in 2009. “My goal in life was to be a star on stage. Now I know how to do it. Build your own theater. “

