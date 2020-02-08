Kirk Douglas once saved her life, says Jamie Lee Curtis

Kirk Douglas was a lifesaver.

That’s according to actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who posted a tribute to the acclaimed actor on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Curtis told how she once drove her tricycle to a pool at a party as a boy. Douglas dived into the pool and brought her up from below, still pedaling.

“Kirk is an example for us,” she wrote. “EVERYONE. COURAGE. INTEGRITY. GENEROUSNESS.”

Douglas died on Wednesday at the age of 103. He starred in “The Vikings”, a 1958 film in which Curtis’ parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh also appeared.

Curtis has published other tributes to the late actor on social media. Her father and Douglas were good friends, she wrote the day the news of his death broke. She grew up with his sons, she said.

Michael Douglas announced that his father shared Instagram.

“For the world he was a legend, an actor from the heyday of the film who lived until his heyday, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us,” he said wrote. “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”