Kirk Douglas, icon “Spartacus” star, dies at 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous mid-20th century actors, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103 in his Beverly Hills home. No cause of death was given.

The Golden Age Hollywood actor was nominated three times in his life by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956) for Best Actor. In 1960 Douglas played his most notable role in Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus as a rebellious Roman slave. He also received an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Douglas, born December 9, 1916, made his film debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Soon afterwards, Douglas developed into a leading Hollywood sensation in the 1950s, which was often cast as a tough guy in the film.

Douglas will also be remembered for his off-screen humanitarian engagement and involvement in numerous volunteer and philanthropic activities. He donated to various schools, medical facilities and nonprofit organizations in Southern California.

His son, Michael Douglastook to Instagram to post a tribute to the late actor.

Michael’s caption says: “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden age, a humanitarian, his commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in has set a standard for our pursuit. “

My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden age, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in set a standard that we all do should strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet. Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

Michael’s wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Douglas also admired her Instagram.

“To my darling Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you now. Sleep well…”

Douglas was one of the last great movie stars of his generation. A private funeral of the icon and a funeral are planned.

