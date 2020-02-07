Kirk Douglas funeral: Catherine Zeta-Jones joins mourners at the memorial

Mourners gathered at the funeral of Kirk Douglas (Photo: AP)

The immediate family and friends of Kirk Douglas came together to pay their respects at his funeral.

The Hollywood icon died on Wednesday, 103 years old.

And son Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, were among those who said their last goodbyes to a moving service.

Kirk’s wife Anne, 100, was brought to Westwood Memorial in her wheelchair on Friday.

While director Steven Spielberg was also present at the monument.

The Spartacus actor died at the beginning of the month because his cause of death was considered natural.

Michael, 75, confirmed the news on social media and paid tribute to his deceased father.

“It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in set a standard for all of us to strive for .

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who has worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.”

He added: “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and that will always be true.

“Daddy – I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones was one of the first to pay tribute to the acting icon and share a beautiful picture of them at a party.

“To my dear Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life,” she wrote.

“I miss you already. Sleep well.”





