Kirk Douglas dies at 103; Known as the tough Hollywood and Spartacus guy: NPR

Hide subtitle Actor Kirk Douglas, shown above at age 39, was born Issur Danielovitch in New York to Russian Jewish parents. Later he would tell his own children that they did not have their “advantage of being born in extreme poverty.” Previous

next Hulton File / Getty Images

Hide subtitle Douglas established his tough guy image in the 1949 Champion movie, in which he played the self-centered boxer Midge Kelly. Douglas earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for the role. Previous

next Bettmann / Corbis

Hide subtitle Douglas and Lana Turner dance in a scene from the 1952 Vincente Minnelli movie, The Bad and the Beautiful. Previous

next AP

Hide subtitle Douglas received his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor as Best Actor for his portrayal of Vincent van Gogh in the 1956 film Lust for Life. Previous

next AP

Hide subtitle In 1960, Douglas produced and starred in his best-known film, Spartacus. The film cost more than $ 12 million and began the dissolution of the Hollywood blacklist when Douglas insisted that screenwriter Dalton Trumbo receive screen credit for his work. Previous

next Silver Screen Collection / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Hide subtitle Douglas was the patriarch of “The Douglas Dynasty,” a phrase coined by the media to describe the star power of the family. Here, Douglas poses in 1959 with his four children, Eric (bottom left), future actor Michael (top left), Peter (bottom right) and future producer Joel (top right). Previous

next AP

Hide subtitle Douglas (from left) shared the screen with Burt Lancaster, John Hudson and Deforest Kelley in Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Douglas starred with Lancaster in seven films in almost four decades. Previous

next Sunset Boulevard / Corbis

Hide subtitle Douglas with his second wife, producer Anne Buydens, in 1963. Douglas and Buydens married on May 29, 1954. Previous

next AFP / Getty Images

Hide subtitle In 1996, Douglas received an honorary Academy Award for “50 years as a moral and creative force in the film community.” Here, walk with Steven Spielberg, who presented the award. Previous

next Photopress Ampas / Sygma / Corbis

Hide subtitle Douglas arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on February 24, 2013. Douglas survived the other great movie stars of his generation: John Wayne, Gary Cooper, Henry Fonda, Cary Grant, Charlton Heston and Burt Lancaster. Previous

next Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Kirk Douglas, the so-called “rag son” who became a Hollywood world superstar in the 50s and 60s, died. He was 103 years old. Douglas was often chosen as a tough and problematic guy in the movies, most famous as a rebel Roman slave named Spartacus. Off screen, he devoted himself to the family and humanitarian causes.

His son Michael Douglas announced the death of the actor: “For the world, he was a legend … but for me and for my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just dad.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations to come, and a story like a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet,” wrote Michael Douglas.

Douglas was a classic Hollywood alpha male, with his cleft chin, his rough voice and a jaw set that made him seem to speak with clenched teeth. He made a conscious decision to follow his own path by interpreting men who were his. In the epic Paths of Glory of the First World War of Stanley Kubrick, Douglas played Colonel Dax, who assumed the role of an iconic man fighting the establishment.

But Douglas seemed almost more comfortable playing what he liked to call “hard bastards” or imperfect men who, in one way or another, played with the system. Two of his first major roles, such as the traitorous boxer in The Champion and the self-destructive cornettist in Young Man With a Horn, portrayed stars that become heels just when the audience embraces them.

In a short time, Douglas had developed that reputation himself. Looking back at his memoirs, Douglas describes his younger self as “selfish and ambitious,” and states that he doesn’t like it very much. But his best performances, such as his interpretation of an abrasive but impulsive Vincent van Gogh in Lust for Life, were memorably electric.

For more than two decades in Hollywood, Douglas “cast a giant shadow” as one of his titles proclaimed, playing two or even three star roles every year. When he was not chosen for Ben-Hur, losing the role to Charlton Heston, Douglas offset the loss months later with his own Roman epic, Spartacus. Douglas produced the film and starred in the main character who rebelled against his Roman captors.

Douglas poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California, in December 2014.

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP



hide legend

toggle subtitle

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP

Off the screen, Douglas also led an open revolt against the Hollywood blacklist. The communist witch hunts of the 1950s had destroyed many races, including that of Spartacus screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who had written for years under an alias. Douglas was disgusted by this hypocrisy, and saying “to hell with that,” he put Trumbo’s real name in the film’s credits.

When Spartacus became a success, the blacklist was effectively terminated. More than three decades later, speaking with Susan Stamberg of NPR, Douglas reflected on this impulsive decision but defined life: “Sometimes, I often think that if I were much older, would I have done it? Anyway, I did it. It was something impulsive. I’m proud of it. I think it’s one of the good things I’ve done in life. “

Douglas, the bold breaker of the blacklist, had come a long way and from a very humble beginning. Born Issur Danielovitch in New York to illiterate, desperately poor parents, Russian Jews, he was the only child among seven siblings. Later he would tell his own children that they did not have their “advantage of being born in extreme poverty.”

From an early age, that “advantage” forced Douglas to expose himself to the public, and worked in occasional jobs, looked for food and made his way to college and loans. The acting school, and a season in the Navy followed the university, as well as a minor success on Broadway with the new stage name that he would retain for the rest of his career. Then Hollywood signaled and, in four years, Douglas had made eight films, had established his personality as a tough guy and had won the first of his three Oscar nominations as a fighter with the barrel torso in The Champion.

True to the roles he liked to play, success did not make Douglas a “good guy.” Although married, he had relations with actresses Rita Hayworth, Marlene Dietrich and Ava Gardner. He was primarily an absent father of his first two children, often breaking study contracts and fighting with directors. In 1964, he said: “I am probably the least favorite actor in Hollywood, and I feel pretty good because it’s me.”

Douglas, with his eldest children Joel (center) and Michael, around 1956.

Arnold M. Johnson / Hulton Archives / Getty Images



hide legend

toggle subtitle

Arnold M. Johnson / Hulton Archives / Getty Images

Arnold M. Johnson / Hulton Archives / Getty Images

The 1960s were his glory days when he starred blow after blow. Douglas fought a presidential overthrow in Seven Days In May, and split between Faye Dunaway and Deborah Kerr in The Arrangement. He played gunmen, lawyers, admirals, doctors, scammers and worked steadily for the next two decades.

When the tough boy Schtick grew old, Douglas turned to comedy and made fun of her in a movie called Tough Guys, in which he starred with his friend and frequent co-star Burt Lancaster. Not even a helicopter accident in 1991, when he was 74, slowed Douglas down, although the fact that a pilot and another passenger died, he told NPR, changed his worldview. “It makes you think of other people,” Douglas said. “I think you have to do it, as you get older in life and as you get older, you must be more aware of the outside world and other people.”

Just one year after that 1994 interview, a stroke left him almost completely unable to speak. I had suicidal thoughts. He wrote: “What does an actor who can not speak? … Wait for the silent photos to return?”

Douglas’s book My Stroke Of Luck describes how he recovered by reaching others and rediscovering Judaism he had been neglecting for 60 years.

Douglas and his wife Anne would spend the next decade and millions of dollars fixing playgrounds in California, more than 400 in total. Each time I reopened one, he slid down his slide, joking after one of those slides at age 92: “Every dedication risks my life.”

Among the strange acting works presented to him, Douglas found time to write memoirs, novels and children’s books. He also became one of the oldest bloggers in the world at age 92. And at 94, he returned to the stage, delighting the audience at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City, with a solo autobiographical show called Before I Forget.

Douglas was the last great movie star of his generation. He survived characters like John Wayne, Gary Cooper, Henry Fonda, Cary Grant, Charlton Heston, his friend Burt Lancaster, and the younger audience probably knows him better as Michael Douglas’s father than as a star in his own right. But he was a star, and for a long time, among the brightest in the Hollywood sky.