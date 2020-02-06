Kirk Douglas dead: William Shatner leads tribute when star dies at the age of 103

Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 (Photo: PA / Getty)

William Shatner led the tribute to Kirk Douglas after the death of the actor at the age of 103.

Kirk, who appeared in legendary films, including Spartacus and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, was confirmed on Wednesday evening by his son Michael Douglas.

Michael said in a statement on Instagram: “It is with great sadness that my brothers I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in were a norm for all of us to strive for. “

“But for me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a beautiful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Hulde rushed in to commemorate the Hollywood icon and legacy he left behind.

The actor leaves behind a legacy of the work (Photo: Nancy R. Schiff / Getty Images)

Compassion to the Kirk Douglas family. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞

– William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 5 February 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That sounds nice! Great hang out with your husband.

– Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Director Stanley Kubrick with actor Kirk Douglas on the set “Paths of Glory”, one of the best (anti) war films ever made. pic.twitter.com/iYxJOccrtk

– David Walliams (@davidwalliams) February 6, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor since I was a second grade child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played shoemaker. After the show (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. “-Kirk Douglas

Farewell to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 5 February 2020

We are deeply saddened by the death of Kirk Douglas. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) anchored the first fully live action film in The Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences are with his family and everyone who has cherished his work. pic.twitter.com/Kdi9R5Y0sb

– The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) 6 February 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the Hollywood pantheon. He risked himself to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family.

– Rob Reiner (@robreiner) 5 February 2020

Kirk is survived by his wife Anne Buydens, 100, and three sons – Michael, Joel and Peter.

His fourth son, Eric, died in 2004.