Kirk Douglas dead: Hollywood icon wished he had kept the birth name

In an interview discovered after the death of Kirk Douglas at the age of 103, the actor admitted that he wished he had kept his birth name after he thought it was “too Jewish” for Hollywood.

It comes after Kirk’s son and actor Michael Douglas announced the sad news of the death of the Spartacus actor on Wednesday (February 6) after TMZ reported that his health was “in decline.”

The star was born in Issur Danielovitch in the state of New York, in a Jewish family from Russia who spoke Yiddish at home and remembered that his father Harvey was excluded from working in the factories because of his faith.

Just five years ago, he told People that his name was “too heavy and too Semitic” for Golden Age Hollywood at the time, so he took the nickname Kirk Douglas before starting a shiny life of filmmaking.

However, he lived to regret the decision.

“I wish I had saved it,” he said. “It is more interesting to keep your original name.”

He added: “But can you imagine that name on a selection frame?”

However, the birth name of the star was honored by his grandson Cameron Douglas, who named his three-year-old daughter Lua Izzy after Kirk.

Hollywood star Michael, 75, shared an emotional statement in which he announced the death of his father on Wednesday.

“It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of films that lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in set a standard for all of us to strive for, ” he wrote Wednesday evening.

The actor continued: “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a beautiful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “

He wrote: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet .

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday that will always be true. Daddy, I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. “

His wife Catherine Zeta-Jones succeeded her own tribute to her father-in-law.

Catherine shared a sweet picture of her kissing Kirk on the cheek at the party, with the caption: “To my dear Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep well. “





