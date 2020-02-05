Kirk Douglas Dead Age 103

Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103.

The legendary film star, born Issur Danielovitch Demsky in 1916, is survived by his nearly 66-year-old husband, Anne Buydens, and three sons, Michael, Joel and Peter.

Kirk – who has 92 action points and produces 32 credits during a long and illustrious career – had enjoyed relatively good health in the last 24 years of his life after recovering from a stroke in 1996.

His movie star son Michael told People: “It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103.”

Getty

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in are a norm for all of us to strive for. “

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a beautiful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who has worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk received his first Academy Award nomination more than 70 years ago in 1950 for ‘Champion’ and three years later he was again nominated for ‘The Bad and the Beautiful’.

In 1996, the Academy honored Kirk for decades with an Oscar as a moral and creative force in the industry.

Kirk was a famous principle and earned a reputation for his moral convictions when he hired blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the classic 1960 film “Spartacus” – for which he insisted that the banned writer get credit for the full screen when no one else would publicly attach themselves to Trumbo. Kirk played in the film and was the executive producer.

While the life of Kirk was touched with tremendous happiness and success, he also saw his family through a tragedy when his youngest son Eric died in 2004 at the age of 46.

The legacy of Kirk as a family man and a legend in the film and television industry will live on.

Stars and their stars

Rex

Michael Douglas is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame