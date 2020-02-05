Kirk Douglas dead: actor and father of Michael Douglas dies at the age of 103

Kirk Douglas passed away (Photo: Getty Images)

According to reports, Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103.

The death of the actor was announced on Wednesday evening via TMZ.

Douglas celebrated his 102nd birthday in December 2018.

The actor, the father of Michael Douglas, was best known for his Oscar-nominated role as unscrupulous boxing hero in 1949’s Champion, as well as his lead role in the historic epic Spartacus from 1960, about a slave leading a revolt at a gladiatorial school.

It won a Golden Globe for best film and four Oscars.

Kirk, who was born in 1916, is known as one of America’s major movie stars, who appeared in films such as Lonely Are The Brave and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

He made his film debut in The Strange Love by Martha Ivers in 1946 and became an international film star in the 1950s and 1960s thanks to work in westerns and war films.

Kirk Douglas played in Spartacus 1960 (photo: Getty Images)

In 1955 he founded his own production company, Bryna Productions, which helped to release 1957’s Paths of Glory and Spartacus.

He was also credited with helping break the Hollywood blacklist – the American practice of denying employment to entertainment industry professionals who are believed to be Communists or Communist sympathizers – by asking Dalton Trumbo to write Spartacus and write him a Give official credit.

He also worked with the then relatively unknown director Stanley Kubrick in both films and took the lead.

Kirk Douglas with his wife Anne Buydens and their son Peter Vincent Douglas around 1963 (Photo: Getty Images)

Kirk received three Academy Award nominations during his lifetime and in 1996 he received an honorary prize for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community.

In 1981 he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Jimmy Carter and in 1994 he was one of the recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors.

He recently appeared on the Golden Globes 2018 to present the prize for the best scenario and received a standing ovation when he entered the stage.

He got a standing ovation when he entered the stage (Photo: Getty Images)

Kirk received a tribute from his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who said: “In 1991 my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend Kirk, was recognized by the Writers Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist.

“He not only hired screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the epic Spartacus, but he also let Trumbo receive the right screen credit for his work.”

He recently said he was “shocked” to have lived to 100.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said, “I never, ever thought I’d turn 100. That’s a real shock to me.”

His relationship with son Michael has not always been easy (Photo: Getty Images)

He also admitted that his relationship with son Michael has not always been easy.

He said: “Michael didn’t like me after his mother and I got divorced. Only when he started acting did we get close. “

Kirk Douglas and son Michael Douglas on set in 1965 (Photo: Getty Images)

Kirk has been married twice, first with Diana, Michael and Joel’s mother, then with his second wife Anne, with whom he had Peter and Eric, who died of an overdose in 2004 at the age of 46.

In 1991 he was in a helicopter accident in which two people died; the experience led to a search for meaning by Douglas and led him to embrace Judaism in which he was raised.

Anne later converted to Judaism and at the age of 83 he celebrated a second Bar-Mitzvah ceremony.

The actor has also been a lifelong philanthropist and it is thought that he will donate much of his $ 80 million capital to charity.