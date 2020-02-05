Kirk Douglas, an acclaimed actor, died at the age of 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the great Hollywood stars, whose off-screen life was almost as colorful as his exploits in films like “Spartacus” and “Champion”, died according to his son, the actor Michael Douglas. He was 103 years old.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote on his verified Instagram account. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us , But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “

Michael Douglas said that his father’s life was “well lived, leaving a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, as well as a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet . “

He added: “Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. “

The beginning of a legend

Douglas was far more than just a leader, although he certainly was. The actor was a larger-than-life character, a titan of the entertainment industry and one of the last surviving connections to a certain era of Hollywood’s past due to its longevity.

He has rarely been an unvarnished hero. Douglas’ protagonists were full of shades of gray.

Douglas’ tough personality often overshadowed a clever business mind and a thoughtful mind. In an interview with the late critic Roger Ebert, he attacked film critic Pauline Kael for her misunderstandings.

“Don’t crucify me because you have an idea of ​​a movie star,” he said, referring to Kael. “I didn’t start being a movie star. I started to be an actor … you lose sight of the people behind the movie star’s image.”

The self-born star was born the son of Russian immigrant parents and established himself as an actor after the Second World War. He used his looks and athleticism. In this regard, he had a lot in common with another titan of those years, Burt Lancaster, with whom Douglas appeared in seven films, including “Gunfight at O.K. Corral ”and the political thriller“ Seven Days in May ”.

Athletic Douglas, who had played drama in his childhood, attended St. Lawrence University on a wrestling scholarship and paid for his work as a gardener and caretaker. He then won a scholarship to the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and moved to the Big Apple. His classmates included a young woman named Betty Perske – soon to be Lauren Bacall – and another beauty named Diana Dill.

In 1941, Douglas made his Broadway debut. He married Dill two years later. The couple had two children, Michael and Joel, before divorcing in 1951.

After being released from the Navy, in which he served during World War II, Douglas expected to return to the stage. However, his old colleague Bacall recommended him to Hollywood producer Hal Wallis, and Douglas made his way to the west coast.

Made for films

After a handful of inconspicuous films, “Champion”, who described him as a ruthless boxer and stepped on his fellow campaigners on the way up, made him a star and earned him an Oscar nomination.

Douglas showed a series that went beyond what stars had to offer in an earlier phase of the studio system. And like Lancaster, he gained control of his career in the mid-1950s by founding his own production company, which not only helped him find interesting parts for himself, but also won prestige material and talents like director Stanley Kubrick. He worked on two memorable ones Films with, “Paths of Glory” and “Spartacus”.

Perhaps Douglas was primarily as comfortable – and as good, if not better – to play a bad guy, a heel like he was a traditional hero. His steel edge shone when he started the film noir classic “Out of the Past” in 1947, followed by “Champion”, “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “The Vikings”.

Douglas was equally adept at playing action and serious drama, combining a bad track with an ironic sense of humor. He excelled in playing horrible characters that still left the audience with a certain degree of sadness when they came to an early end.

However, the actor who received Oscar nominations for Vincent Van Gogh in the films “Lust for Life”, “Champion” and “Bad and the Beautiful” never won. He received a lifetime achievement award in 1996 and made an unforgettable duet with Lancaster at the 1958 Academy Awards, insisting on how lucky they were not to be among the nominees.

Ghost of a gladiator

Douglas used his clout in a different way, perhaps most famously, by allowing blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo to put his name on “Spartacus”. Although there was some controversy about how important it was to “break” the blacklist, as Douglas suggested. In his autobiography, it made it clear that he was committed to working with top talent and named Trumbo for one of his best films “Lonely Are the Brave”, in which Douglas was portrayed as a modern cowboy.

The studios were nervous about blacklisting writers who struggled to find work and gave the “fronts”. Actors in the same position were sometimes unemployed, although a handful – like Edward G. Robinson – eventually worked again.

“All my friends told me I was stupid and threw my career away. It was an enormous risk, “Douglas wrote in” The Ragman’s Son “.

With the blockbuster success of “Spartacus” and Otto Preminger’s “Exodus” (1960), another Trumbo film, the blacklist finally disappeared. Douglas later wrote a treatise on time: “I am Spartacus !: Make a film, break the blacklist.”

Like many of his old Hollywood colleagues, Douglas experienced a career decline in the late 1960s, although he occasionally had success in films such as “The Fury” (1978) and “The Man From Snowy River” (1982). , He did better on television, where he appeared in television films such as “Victory at Entebbe” (1976) and “Amos” (1985).

He also devoted himself to charitable work and founded the Douglas Foundation with his wife Anne Buydens, whom he married in 1954. The charity campaigned for, among other things, ill-treatment of the elderly and homelessness.

Even after a stroke in 1996, Douglas remained a colorful and outspoken personality – subsequently a solo exhibition.

The stroke temporarily robbed him of his ability to speak clearly and damaged his psyche even more, he told People magazine in 1997.

“I have to admit that I am not as brave as I am in the cinema. I am a human being and like many people after a stroke, I faced severe depression,” he said.

His previously mentioned autobiography from 1988, “The Ragman’s Son”, was a classic Hollywood thriller, in which he described various matters in detail with well-known actresses and settled some old scores. As the New York Times described, the book was “like a collection of stories the actor has told over dinner for years.”

Douglas and his second wife had two sons, Peter and Eric. The actor Eric Douglas died in 2004 from a drug overdose.

However, Kirk Douglas always tried to look ahead. His numerous awards – including an Honorary Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Kennedy Center Honors Award, and a prize awarded to him at the Santa Barbara Film Festival – included listing the greatest film legends from the American Film Institute. Douglas was number 17 on the men’s list.

In perhaps the most famous – and certainly most ridiculed – scene from “Spartacus”, his rebels captured by the Roman army cry out, “I am Spartacus!”

Before and after, many actors played the roles in which Douglas stood out. But in terms of breadth, volume, and variety, there was only one Kirk Douglas.