Kirk Douglas age, best known movies, wife and children as well as Hollywood legend dies

Kirk Douglas celebrated its 103rd birthday in December (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood has lost one of the big ones after the sad death of actor Kirk Douglas.

The iconic star died on Wednesday, announcing his death through the TMZ website that reported that his health was “in decline.”

His actor son Michael Douglas put a moving tribute to him on Instagram and posted a snapshot of Kirk in his younger years when he described his father as “a legend” and “a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.” . “

He added that he was “proud” to be his son.

How old was Kirk Douglas and what was his cause of death?

Kirk Douglas was 103 years old at the time of his death after celebrating his birthday in December.

Although no cause of death was confirmed, TMZ reported that his health had been “in decline.”

Michael Douglas said in honor of his father: “It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in set a standard for all of us to strive for .

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband.

Douglas, pictured here in the 1950s, made his film debut in 1946 (Photo: Getty Images)

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday that will always be true. Papa – I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son.

Douglas was born in New York in 1916 as Issur Danielovitch, a Jewish immigrant from the Russian Empire (present-day Belarus), and legally changed his name to Kirk Douglas before serving in the US Navy during World War II.

He grew up in an impoverished household with six sisters and worked more than 40 jobs in his younger years to help his family before becoming an actor.

What were Kirk Douglas’s best known movies?

The actor played Spartacus in the classic by Stanley Kubrick (Photo: Getty Images)

Douglas had more than 90 film credits to his name, after making his film debut in the 1940s in The Strange Love Of Martha Ivers.

However, he remains best known for his Oscar-nominated roles in Champion (1949), The Bad and The Beautiful (1952) and Lust For Life from 1956, as well as his iconic role in the classic Spartacus from 1960.

The film, directed by Stanley Kubrick, won four Oscars and has become notorious for the “I am Spartacus” line that is still being quoted to this day.

His other credits included The War Wagon in which he played alongside John Wayne, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Seven Days In May, The Fury, The Final Countdown, Inherit The Wind and The Man From Snowy River, as well as directing the films Scalawag and Posse.

He formed his own production company, Bryna Productions – named after his mother – in 1955, who helped to release Spartacus and 1957’s Paths Of Glory.

Douglas was also credited with helping break the Hollywood blacklist – the American practice of denying employment to entertainment industry professionals who are believed to be Communists or Communist sympathizers – by asking Dalton Trumbo to write Spartacus and him give an official credit.

The actor suffered a stroke in 1996, affecting his ability to speak and undergoing speech and language therapy for several months.

In 2008 he said to the BBC: “I couldn’t talk at all. So what does an actor who can’t talk do? He is waiting for quiet photos to come back! That’s a joke. “

Although Douglas never won an acting Oscar, he was awarded an honorary Academy Award in 1996 as a creative and moral force in the film community for 50 years.

More recently, he appeared at the Golden Globes in 2018 to award the best scenario prize and received a standing ovation.

Who were Kirk Douglas’s Wife and Children?

Douglas was married to second wife Anne until his death (Photo: PA)

The actor was married twice – with actress Diana Dill from 1943-1951 and with producer Anne Buydens, with whom he was married from 1954 until his death.

He had four sons – Michael and Joel from his first marriage, and Peter and Eric – who tragically died of an overdose in 2004 at the age of 46 – from his second, as well as seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Kirk and Michael Douglas at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2009 (Photo: Reuters)

In 1991 he was in a helicopter accident in which two people died; the experience led to a search for meaning by Douglas and led him to embrace Judaism in which he was raised.

Catherine Zeta-Jones – Kirk’s daughter-in-law – was one of the tributes (Photo: Getty Images)

His wife Anne later converted to Judaism and at the age of 83 he celebrated a second Bar-Mitzvah ceremony.

Douglas was a lifelong philanthropist and it is thought that he will leave much of his $ 80 million fortune to charities.

