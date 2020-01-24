Kirigami designs hold thousands of times their own weight

Wang and the Kamien lab collected the largest books they could find from the physics department. They found that seven copies of the five-pound “Gravitation” manual could be supported by a sheet of kirigami. Credit: Randall Kamien

Japanese origami art (from fol, folding and kami, paper) converts flat sheets of paper into complex sculptures. Variations include kirigami (from kiri, cut), a version of origami that allows materials to be cut and reconnected using tape or glue.

But while both forms of art are a source of ideas for science, architecture and design, each has fundamental limitations. The flat folds required by origami result in a releasable overall structure, while kirigami creations cannot be rolled back to their original flat states due to glue.

Drawing inspiration from the two art forms, the researchers describe a new set of patterns for creating light, strong and collapsible structures using soft materials. These kirigami structures can support up to 14,000 times their weight and, because they do not require adhesives or fasteners, they can be easily folded and folded. Posted in Physical examination X, the project was conducted by a postgraduate student Xinyu Wang and Professor Randall Kamien of the University of Pennsylvania in collaboration with Simon Guest from the University of Cambridge.

Wang, Ph.D. A student at Southeastern University, he was interested in studying the mechanical properties of origami and kirigami structures and reached out to Kamien to begin a new collaboration. After Wang arrived at the Kamien Lab in September 2018, Kamien asked her to try out some new designs using her team’s rules for exploring kirigami structures.

A close-up of the weight bearing kirigami structures that Xinyu Wang created while working in Randall Kamien’s workshop. Each elevated triangle platform is supported by adjacent blades (shown in blue) that work together to hold the structure in place without tape or glue. Credit: Erica Brockmeier

Shortly thereafter, Wang showed Kamien a new design for a kirigami triangle with inclined walls. Kamien was initially surprised to see that Wang had left the surplus flaps from cuts in place. “The usual kirigami route is to cut it and put it in,” says Kamien. Wang “found that, in this particular geometry, you can get the flaps to fit.”

While a single triangle was not particularly strong in itself, the researchers observed that when several were arranged in repetitive design, the force they could support was much greater than expected. “This was a structure that didn’t require a tape, had cuts and was really strong,” says Kamien. “Suddenly, we have this system that we didn’t foresee at all.”

To understand what made this geometry so durable, Wang made several versions of different “soft” materials, including paper, copper, and plastic. It also made versions where the cut blades were sunk, cut or damaged. Using compressive strength and compression testing equipment at the Materials Structure Research Laboratory, scientists have found that the geometrical structure could support 14,000 times its own weight. The sloping, triangular design was the strongest when the blades were intact and unadulterated, and was also stronger than the same design with vertical walls.

With the help of Guest, the researchers realized that two deviations from the group’s formal kirigami rules were crucial to the strength of the structure. When the walls of the triangles are angled, any force applied to the top can be translated into horizontal compression in the center of the drawing. “With verticals, there is no way to turn a downward force into a lateral force without bending the paper,” says Kamien. They also found that the paper-to-paper overlap from the cut out blades in place allowed the triangles to push their neighbors upwards, which helped distribute the vertical load.

Experiments were performed using voltage and compression testing equipment to see how much load the structures could withstand. When the structures finally collapse, the walls either bend or bend out, with the latter marked with red lines. This observation helps explain why structures with lids that have been stuck or damaged have failed to support heavy weight: Under pressure, the triangles are “ejected” outwards and must have adjacent close earths to remain in place. Credit: Xinyu Wang and Randall Kamien

This document is another example of how kirigami can be used as a “tool” for scientists and engineers, this time to create strong, rigid objects from soft materials. “We’ve figured out how to use materials that can bend and stretch, and we can really reinforce those materials,” says Wang. One possible application could be the construction of inexpensive, lightweight and developing structures, such as temporary shelter tents that are strong and durable, but can also be easily assembled and disassembled.

Kamien also illustrates this interim Kirigami extension as a way of creating furniture in the future. “One day you will go to IKEA, you will fold the box into the furniture and the only thing inside is the pillow. You do not need any of these plugs or small screws,” says Kamien.

Thanks to Wang’s “inspirational” design and Kamien’s forthcoming collaboration with Wang and consultants Jianguo Cai and Jian Feng, the possibilities for future ideas and plans are endless. “There were things about this study that were completely beyond the scope of what a physicist would know,” says Kamien. “It was this perfect blend of what I could do and what he could do.”

