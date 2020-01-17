Kinsmen on remand for alleged kidnapping of 3 victims in Ebonyi

A 23-year-old man, an Onuabuchi Orime and three others were remanded in custody on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping three people.

The victims, Oliver Ojima, Ekpe Ozoko and Ekpe Peter were reportedly abducted by suspects who made unnecessary requests, but luck ran and they were apprehended by the police.

The suspects have been shown to be from the Ukwuagba-Ngbo community in the local government area of ​​Ohaukwu, Ebonyi State.

The suspects were brought to justice in a trial court in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, on four counts related to the abduction, the crime and the conspiracy.

It was alleged that the accused and others currently at large committed the offenses on November 3, 2019 in the Ukwuagba-Ngbo community in the Ohaukwu local government area of ​​the state.

The police prosecutor, ASP Mathias Eze, told the court that the offenses were punishable under Articles 516A (a) and 4 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33 Vol. 1; and Cap 55 Vol. 2, Laws of the State of Ebonyi of Nigeria, 2009.

The charges read as follows: “That you, Onuabuchi Orime ‘m’, Okposi Mathias ‘m’, Idienyi Chijioke ‘m’, Akota Goodwin ‘m’, others in MAB / 791C / 2019, MAC / 24C / 2020 and others now at large on November 3, 2019, at Ukwuagba Ngbo, in the jurisdiction of this honorable court, conspired between you to commit a crime in mind; kidnapping, thereby committing an offense punishable under section 516A (a) of the Penal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“Whether you Onuabuchi Orime ‘m’, Okposi Mathias ‘m’, Idenyi Chijioke ‘m’, Akota Goodwin ‘m’, others in MAB / 791C / 2019, MAB / 24C / 2020 and others now at large, on the same date and place in the above Magisterial District illegally kidnapped an Oliver Ojima ‘m’ and thus committed an offense contrary to article 4 (1) (a) and punishable under article 4 (2) of the Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and other related matters Matters Laws Cap. 55, vol. 2, Laws of the State of Ebonyi of Nigeria, 2009.

“Whether you Onuabuchi Orime” m “, Okposi Mathias” m “, Idenyi Chijioke” m “, Akota Goodwin” m “, others in MAB / 791/2019, MAB / 24C / 2020; others in MAB / 791C / 2019 and MAB / 89C / 2019 and others currently at large, on the same date and in the same place in the above-mentioned magistrate district, illegally kidnapped an Ekpe Joseph Ozoko ‘m’ and thus committed an offense contrary to section 4 (1) (a) and punishable under section 4 (2) of the Ebonyi State Homeland Security Laws and other related laws, Cap. 55, vol. 2, Laws of the State of Ebonyi of Nigeria, 2009.

“Whether you Onuabuchi Orime ‘m’, Okposi Mathias ‘m’, Idenyi Chijioke ‘m’, Akota Goodwin ‘m’, others in MAB / 791C / 2019, MAB / 24C / 2020 and others now in general, in the same place and in the aforementioned magistrate district, illegally kidnapped an Ekpe Peter ‘m’ and thus committed an offense contrary to article 4 (1) (a) and punishable under article 4 (2 ) of Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and other related matters Lois, Cap. 55, vol. 2, Laws of the State of Ebonyi of Nigeria, 2009. ”

In her decision, the chief magistrate, Nnenna Onuoha, ordered that the accused be remanded in the Nigerian correctional center of Abakaliki and that their files be transferred to the state director of public prosecutions for opinion.

However, the case was adjourned until January 29, 2020, for compliance report.