Kings Stadium Series jerseys build on Los Angeles aviation history

There is something quite fascinating about the flight and what it has meant for the history of the United States and the protection of our lands from coast to coast. It is easy to imagine these first pilots with glasses and a scarf floating on the side in the wind as well as those who came later and braved the hostile sky for our defense.

You always see Air Force and Navy overflights at major sporting events. It’s an overwhelming source of pride. The NHL and the Los Angeles Kings embrace the days of aviation of the past, adding a military touch, with the newly unveiled uniforms the Kings will wear during the Stadium 2020 series game on February 15.

Los Angeles has a long history in aviation

In a way, the idea is obvious. The game against the Colorado Avalanche takes place at Falcon Stadium, home of the US Air Force Academy football team in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and in Los Angeles has a long connection with aviation pioneers and the military aviation industry.

On Friday, the Kings released an epic video, starring captain and All-Star game-related Anze Kopitar and the P-51 Mustang, the single-seat fighter that LAKings.com claims was made in the suburbs Los Angeles from El Segundo, where the team’s practice center is located.

“Our fan base is incredibly connected to the aviation industry. The State of California and the city of Los Angeles have a rich heritage linked to the industry. From Howard Hughes to some of the first test pilot aircraft created here in Los Angeles. We wanted to draw from it. … (The P-51 Mustang) is one of the most iconic aircraft to have an impact on our nation. We wanted to take inspiration from the Mustang P-51… by designing the jersey. “

Kelly Cheeseman, COO of AEG Sports

The Los Angels Kings play the Colorado Avalanche at Falcon Stadium, the Air Force football team’s club in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 15. Courtesy of Chris Creamer http://www.sportslogos.net/index.php)

According to LAKings.com, the Stadium Series jersey “takes a unique twist on the team’s brands, with movement lines dragging from an inclined crest” LA “.”

Kings franchise has a history of “pioneering” in the NHL

A small mention was made by LAKings.com about an allusion to the Los Angeles Kings as triggers for the takeoff of hockey in the West, which was piloted by the Great, Wayne Gretzky. And there is no doubt that just as the city of Los Angeles has been a key area for aviation growth, the Kings have been at the forefront of the growth of the NHL which led to the installation of franchises in non-traditional and warmer weather conditions. places like Anaheim, Arizona, San Jose, Dallas, South Florida, Tampa Bay and Nashville. The uniform also includes a silver helmet which, according to Forbes.com, is almost chrome.

Fans can give their thumbs up or down

Fans can vote on the success or failure of the uniforms on NBCSports.com. Fans can also do the same for the Stadium Series uniforms that will be worn by the Colorado Avalanche that were unveiled on Thursday.

The Kings have played in two Stadium series games before. They lost to the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on January 25, 2014 ahead of 54,099 at Dodger Stadium, then they defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on February 21, 2015 at Levi’s Stadium with a crowd of 70,205 people. watching.