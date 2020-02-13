Kings’ Luke Walton becomes technical and asks Doncic to give the referee his autograph

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton received a technical foul after arguing with the referee in a third quarter game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Walton was not in the position he believed favored Mavs star Luka Doncic. After receiving the technique, the coach of the Kings Doncic called out: “Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points to official) – He’s a fan, he’s a fan of yours. ”

The Mavericks won the game 130-111 behind 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists from Luka Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis added 27, 13 and 5. The 20-year-old Slovenian also overtook LeBron James for most 30-point games with 10 rebounds in NBA history before he turned 21.

The kings were led by Buddy Hield, who had 22 points and 9 assists.

