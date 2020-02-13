Kings’ Harrison Barnes vows not to cut her until teams reach .500

Kelley L Cox-USA Sport TODAY

Sacramento Kings ahead Harrison Barnes looks a bit rough these days. Why? We are glad you asked.

In December, Barnes vowed that he would not shave or cut his hair until the kings reached .500 or the season came to an end. This is a real story and it’s all great.

Sacramento was only a few games below .500 when Barnes came to this conclusion. In no way did he think the rest of the season would force him to look like “Movember” had extended to February.

Currently sitting on 21-32 of the season, Sacramento 9-17 since December 17, roughly when Barnes made this vow.

The team is also embroiled in a bit of controversy. One has to wonder if that has to do with the hygiene of Barnes.

Similar jokes certainly flew around NBA Twitter.