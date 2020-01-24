The relationship between rapper Medikal and singer King Promise appears to be close, according to an account by King Promise.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians should stop comparing me Pappy Kojo; I used 15 minutes to record a diss song for him – Keche Joshua

The two came out with a nice piece “ayekoo” that overcame the discussions and has an interesting story behind it.

According to Medikal, King Promise has just called him and sent him the piece to correct in his rap, which is rare but the singer did it out of love.

In a recent tweet, King Promise expressed the depth of the ambiance every time he logs into Medikal.

READ ALSO: I have two children and I still count; Children are a blessing – Akwaboah opens up to its family side

The singer said this in a rather charming fashion, because you could feel the love that the singer has for Medikal or the two have one for the other.

Watch the tweet below;

great love my family @AmgMedikal 🤞🏾! Friends of Dem to whom you don’t talk every day but every time you make a link, the atmosphere is 💯! Good guy!

– King Promise (@IamKingPromise) January 23, 2020

Facebook Comments