King Patrick shouts against alleged death threats from Davido and Peruzzi

As a young Nigerian businessman and CEO of Golden Boy Entertainment, King Patrick shouted on social media saying his life was in danger.

King Patrick went on Twitter to reveal that his former artist

Peruzzi and DMW boss Davido threaten him with death.

He shared a screenshot of some of the threats he received

from Davido’s camp.

According to him, he will not take threats lightly but will take the necessary measures to guarantee his life.

He wrote;

“Whatever you do this year, include the trip to Cape Verde in your list. I have never seen such a peaceful place in my life. Literally “no stress”. Receive death threats from @davido or / @Peruzzi_VIBES All day. At least now we can all see what I went through. I will take this VERY SERIOUSLY. @Proud_talker @Proud_talker. #SurvivingPeruzzi #DeathThreat. there are more threats before and after that !!!! “

See a screenshot below;