King Owner’s frustration “increases” as the team fights

Photo: Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has been reported to be frustrated and impatient with the team currently playing six games in the playoffs.

According to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jason Jones from The Athletic, Ranadive has expressed his frustrations throughout the season in a group text with General Manager Vlade Divac, Head Coach Luke Walton, Deputy General Manager Peja Stojakovic and Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis.

While there is no evidence that a change in front office or coaching is imminent, it is a situation worth monitoring in the future.

Charania, Amick and Jones also noted that a source close to the situation believes that if he does not regain his star role this season, Buddy Hield may request a trade in the off-season.

“If Hield remains unsatisfied with his role, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he could request a trade. He thinks he’s a beginner in the NBA and there is no guarantee that he will get this job back considering how the team has played lately. And unlike last season, when he never publicly criticized [Dave] Joerger, and failed to do so even after her well-documented enrollment in Golden State in January 2019, Hield has shown willingness to criticize [Luke] Walton, which has proven its worth at times has problematic. “

The Kings have a solid young talent core, which includes Hield, De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley and Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the team hasn’t been able to translate this talent into a sustained success on the pitch.

Part of it is that the Kings have lost eight NBA games with three points or less this season.

The kings have to make quite a push to become a factor in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, although it looks like a record of around 500 would be good enough for that spot.