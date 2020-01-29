It’s always good to know what critics think – especially if the critic is a 6-year-old kid known to his followers “The King of Shirley Temple”.

Leo Kelly is the latest girlfriend on the internet thanks to her superb honest reviews on – you guessed it – Shirley Temple. As seen in her Instagram account, the Connecticut native travels (with his parents) around his hometown to find the best Shirley Temple – and more than 51,000 people follow him on his quest.

Leo’s relentless thirst to find the Holy Grail of the Shirley Temples brought him to establishments from Friendly at 5-star restaurants, where he gives his honest, thoughtful review.

The rising star on social media runs her account with the help of her parents, Lisa Kelly at Tom Kelly, who recently told CTbites that the boy was “obsessed with drinking Shirley Temples forever and ordered them everywhere he went.”

So, not surprisingly, he is not easily impressed. Just look at what he has to say about that Longhorn SteakhouseDrink version (below):

A rating of … 5 !? Gulp.

As he grows older every day, the family is now thinking of ways to expand its online brand connoisseur – and, yes, that means Shirley Temple King merch is coming.

