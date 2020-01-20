King Day in SC drawing democratic presidential hopes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the last few days before the first votes in the Democratic Presidential Contest are cast, the party’s leading hopes are splitting their time between the critical states of South Carolina and Iowa at Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.

While the Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vote first for their nomination, the first one in southern South Carolina is crucial evidence that a candidate can compete with black voters. The state’s public holiday, Colombia’s King’s Day in the cathedral, is a remarkable and widely visible event for a democratic politician. The celebrations are marked by a march through the streets of downtown Columbia and a rally in the statehouse.

All of the top candidates – former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California businessman Tom Steyer and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – plan to start Monday with a prayer service near Columbia kick off. Hawaiian representative Tulsi Gabbard and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick join them.

The King Day at the Dome began in 2000 in response to the legislature’s decision to keep the Confederate battle flag away from the copper-covered dome of the Statehouse, a place that met with resistance. Tens of thousands marched through downtown Columbia from the prayer service to the statehouse.

Legislators finally agreed to a compromise that put the flag in a flagpole, even though one was clearly visible in front of the building. The deal also recognized the state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and created the Confederate Memorial Day.

After the racist massacre of nine Bible study participants in a historic black church in Charleston, lawmakers voted in 2015 to remove the flag from the site.

In the past few years, many Democratic presidents have found their way to the north facade of the statehouse, including John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Last year, Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker competed who canceled the 2020 race.

Many of the candidates from around the world planned to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for the Brown and Black Forum, recognized as one of the oldest of its kind for presidential candidates focusing on minorities. Traditionally a debate, the event has been more of a one-on-one candidate forum in recent years.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not going to the primaries but has invested part of his multi-million dollar ad spending there, plans to partake in King Day parade in Little Rock, Arkansas. Technical businessman Andrew Yang is in the middle of a 17-day bus tour of Iowa and plans to stay there.

