Kim's aunt reappears after years of speculation about fate

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s aunt appeared in public again for the first time in about six years, the state media reported on Sunday.

According to a report by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Kyong Hui’s name has been included in a list of senior North Korean officials who saw Kim Jong Un’s New Year festival performance in Pyongyang on Saturday.

North Korea’s main newspaper also published a photo showing Kim Kyong Hui near Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju at the Samjiyon Theater.

Kim Kyong Hui, 73, was once an influential figure in North Korea as the only sister of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un. She held a number of top positions, including a four-star army general and a department head of the ruling Labor Party. It was also believed that she played a key role in maintaining Kim Jong Un as the next leader after Kim Jong Il suffered a stroke in 2008.

Kim Jong Un eventually inherited power after his father died of a heart attack in late 2011.

Kim Kyong Hui’s fate was questionable after Kim Jong Un executed her husband, Jang Song Thaek, in December 2013 for treason. It was once number 2 in the north.

Days after Yang’s execution, Kim Kyong Hui’s name was mentioned in a KCNA embassy as a member of a funeral committee for another high-ranking official. But she missed a state ceremony marking the second anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death. Her name had never been mentioned in the North Korean state media until the KCNA report on Sunday.

Some North Korean surveillance groups in Seoul and the foreign media had speculated that Kim Jong Un had also executed or cleaned his aunt, or that she died from health problems. External experts said Kim Kyong Hui had long suffered from liver and heart problems and high blood pressure.

South Korea’s private Sejong Institute analyst Cheong Seong-Chang said Kim Kyong Hui’s resurgence indicated that Kim Jong Un was trying to strengthen his ruling family’s unity when he attempted to block his position against the United States in blocked nuclear negotiations to consolidate.

However, Cheong predicted that Kim Kyong Hui is unlikely to regain her political influence since she does not hold a position in the powerful Northern Politburo, whose memberships have already been filled with new personalities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.