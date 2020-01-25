Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband adopt the 10-month old son Gary

Congratulations to Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner!

The couple, who married in 2014, adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary, making the hatch of the fashion designer a group of seven.

Kimora and Tim welcomed their son Wolfe in 2015. She shares son Kenzo, 10, with ex Djimon Hounsou. Her two daughters, Aoki, 17 and Ming, 20, come from her previous relationship with Russell Simmons.

The new addition to the family comes after Simmons who re-launched her iconic fashion brand, Baby Phat, last month.

The daughters of the former model formed the face of the new campaign, which stopped six months after the launch of Forever 21 x Baby Phat, a 44-year-old company called “a rebirth”.

“Here we are again, 20 years later in 2019, and now [my daughters] I am in charge”, she said People at the time. “This is a women’s company, run by me and my daughters. I’ve been in fashion for 30 years. But now it’s about passing the torch from one to the other.”

Aoki and Ming seem to have a very practical approach to helping with the family.

“They are involved in every aspect of the business,” she explained. “Ming is studying business and fashion at the university in New York, and Aoki is in Los Angeles and will be at the university next year. They are very innovators and influencers. We are just like the Three Musketeers.”

And the two daughters have been an inspiration for the business mogul.

“My world is shaped by my daughters in so many ways. They grew up with the Baby Phat catwalks with me, and now they have grown and are working with me on the design and creative direction of the collection and on building it. company itself, “she said Page six at the time of the launch. “I think it’s important to share Baby Phat in an entirely new and accessible way with an entirely new generation of women.”

