It is 2020 and I think we all know that social media is not a real life. It can be hard to remember at times, but it is still literally a filtered view of people’s skin, bodies, and lives overall. That’s why we can feel pretty good when we see something that looks real. A photo of Kim Kardashian’s skin recently went viral on Reddit because of this very thing. People found a photo of her that looked refreshingly normal. It has pores! What a concept.

“Her pores … her skin looks almost like mine. It’s hard to believe how wrong the standards are, ”is the first comment on the Reddit thread. “Right now! I always thought my pores were huge, but they look a lot like their appearance. Their skin texture is similar to mine. It’s crazy,” commented a fan.

What is really crazy is how we think the airbrush pictures are real. When I saw this photo of Kardashian, I didn’t think much about it. I saw a really pretty woman with wild brows and full eyelashes. I wondered what mascara she was using. (Is it KKW Beauty?) But I was not surprised that it has somewhat conspicuous pores because of course it does. It is human.

I don’t blame people for forgetting it. The Kardashian-Jenners and numerous other celebrities and influencers use social media filters every day – even if they show a beauty product that we actually have to see on the skin. Even if they don’t use the newer filters that actually change your face shape, at least they’re using the Paris skin-smoothing filter.

Fortunately, things are starting to change. Companies like CVS, Target and American Eagle regularly offer beauty and lingerie ads without Photoshop. There are influencers and even some celebrities who publish # nomakeup photos without filters to show what real people look like. It is a small step in the right direction.

If you want to have fun with filters, there’s nothing wrong with that. We have a choice here. But if we all do so much face tuning that we forget what skin looks like? It’s a little bit scary.