Kim Kardashian's New Documentary of her Attempts Against Mass Incarceration

Kim Kardashian has her hands on many different things, making you wonder how she finds the time to do everything. Besides marrying Kanye West, a mother of four adorable children, a successful beauty mogul and future lawyer – Kim is now facing the problem of mass incarceration. He has a new documentary coming up on the subject and the first sneak peek has just been announced.

Set on the air on Oxygen’s network, the trailer for Kim Kardashian’s documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” has dropped and we’ve looked at all the work she’s done behind the scenes to take steps in long issue of mass firing. In one part of the trailer Kim declared, “there is a problem with mass incarceration in the United States.”

The two-hour documentary premieres on Sunday, April 5 and follows Kim as she investigates the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, all current inmates she and legal experts believe which is not fair to punish. To further highlight their stories, Kim travels to the prisons where they are held, talks with family and friends, walks with public officials, and consults with attorneys to try and facilitate their release.

Talking about the documentary, produced by the executive, Kim said:

“I partnered with Oxygen to make the documentary ‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’ because millions of people have been affected by this corrupt justice system, and I want to put a face to these numbers and statistics. There are many people who deserve a second chance, but many don’t have the resources to make it happen. I want to help raise these cases on a national level to bring about change, and this documentary is an honest description of learning about the system and helping to bring about such results in justice reform. “

The documentary also features an appearance by Alice Marie Johnson, who was the first person Kim helped release from prison.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

Likes0 Likes0